US sanctions Lebanese officials, Iranian diplomat over ties to Hezbollah

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions against eight Lebanese nationals and an Iranian diplomat for allegedly obstructing efforts to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that wields significant political and military influence in Lebanon.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday that the individuals sanctioned include officials embedded in Lebanon’s parliament, military and security services who “seek to preserve the Iran-backed terrorist group’s influence over key Lebanese state institutions.”

“Hezbollah’s continued militant activity and coercive influence over the Lebanese state undermine the Lebanese government’s ability to assert its authority over state institutions and disarm the terrorist group,” the department stated.

The action comes as U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon, focused in part on Hezbollah’s disarmament, are expected to hold a fourth round in early June.

Among those designated were two members of Lebanon’s security apparatus. Col. Samir Hamadi, identified by Treasury as chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence Directorate’s Dahiyah branch, and Brig. Gen. Khattar Nasser al-Din of the Internal Security Forces’ General Security Directorate, were accused of sharing intelligence with Hezbollah during the ongoing regional conflict.

Also sanctioned were Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, a former Lebanese minister and lawmaker described as heading Hezbollah’s executive council; Hezbollah lawmakers Hassan Fadlallah, Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein al-Hajj Hassan; and Amal Movement security officials Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi. Treasury said Safawi has directed attacks against Israel.

The designation also included Mohammad Reza Sheibani, Iran’s ambassador-designate to Lebanon, whom Lebanese authorities had previously declared persona non grata and ordered to leave over alleged interference in domestic affairs. He has reportedly remained in Lebanon despite the order.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott stated that “anyone still shielding or collaborating with this terrorist organization, or otherwise undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty, should understand that they will be held accountable.”

“The United States stands ready to help the people and the government of Lebanon in charting a path to a better, more peaceful, and more prosperous future,” he added.