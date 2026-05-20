More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump: Iran war ‘will end very quickly’

Tehran “won’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump stressed.

May 20, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, May 19, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, May 19, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to end the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran “very quickly,” telling lawmakers that the regime “wants to make a deal so badly.”

“They’re tired of this—this should have happened for 47 years, somebody should have done something about it, and it’s going to happen, and it’s going to happen fast,” the president said in remarks at the White House’s annual Congressional Picnic.

Oil prices will plummet and Tehran “won’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump stressed. “Hopefully we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters at the White House briefing room on Tuesday that allowing the Islamic regime to obtain a nuclear bomb “would really be the first domino” and set off a global arms race.

“As the father of three young kids, I don’t want them to inherit a world where 20 additional regimes, half of them very dangerous and very sympathetic to terrorists, have nuclear weapons,” he said.

Vance stressed that there were only “two pathways” to break the standoff with Iran: diplomatic talks conducted “in good faith” or renewed U.S. military action as part of “Operation Epic Fury.”

Vance said that while U.S. negotiators made “a lot of progress,” Washington doesn’t know whether Iran will agree to its terms until the two sides put “pen to paper on signing a deal.”

Trump in a Monday press conference provided more details on his announcement that military action against Iran planned for Tuesday had been delayed.

“I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal. And if we can do that where there’s no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think and if they’re satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also,” the president told reporters.

“It’s a very positive development, but we’ll see whether or not it amounts to anything. We’ve had periods of time where we’ve had, we thought pretty much getting close to making a deal and didn’t work out, but this is a little bit different,” Trump said. “Now we were ready to go tomorrow very big and not something I wanted to do, but we have no choice because we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Tehran would not relinquish the “legal rights of the people and the country” even as it engages in diplomacy with Washington.

Reuters, citing Iranian state media on Tuesday, reported that the Iranian regime’s latest proposal demands an end to hostilities on all fronts, including against Iran’s Hezbollah terror proxy in Lebanon; the withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas near Iran; and reparations for damage caused by the United States and Israel during the war. The Islamist regime is also seeking the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen funds and an end to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The news agency noted that the new Iranian proposal appears to have changed little from its previous offer, which Trump previously rejected as “garbage.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
EXPLORE JNS
Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Degel HaTorah lawmaker Moshe Gafni during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Dec. 28, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset expected to dissolve, go to early elections
Haredi parties are pushing for early elections in September.
May 20, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Shikma Bressler, right, and Knesset member Tally Gotliv arrive for a court hearing in Bressler's defamation lawsuit against Gotliv at the District Court in Lod, Sept. 17, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90
Israel News
Israeli AG announces criminal charges against Likud lawmaker
MK Tally Gotliv stands accused of revealing the identity of a Shin Bet intelligence operative.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel News
IDF dismantles Hamas weapons site, rocket shaft in Gaza
Troops found more than 20 mortar shells, launchers, explosives, Kalashnikov rifles and other combat equipment.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
One of the vessels that participated in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip is motored towards the Israeli port of Ashdod after being intercepted, May 19, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel says all 430 flotilla activists in IDF custody
All participants were making their way to the Jewish state, “where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives,” according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head Simcha Rothman chairs leads a committee meeting in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Analysis
Bill to split attorney general role clears key Knesset committee hurdle
The Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the bill 9-0 as the opposition boycotted the vote, mainly on procedural grounds. It now moves to the Knesset plenum for the first of three votes.
May 20, 2026
David Isaac
The Ramat Negev Winery, 2026. The Negev appellation is the first desert appellation anywhere in the world. Photo by Nira Zadok.
Feature
Negev recognized as first desert wine region
Israeli winemakers hope the designation will boost tourism and encourage the opening of new wineries.
May 20, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we listening?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum