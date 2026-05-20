Trump-backed former Navy SEAL beats Massie in Kentucky Republican primary

Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL who drew support from U.S. President Donald Trump, defeated Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

With about 80% of the votes counted, the Associated Press called the race.

Gallrein had 47,781 votes (54.5%) compared to 39,947 votes (45.5%) for Massie at press time.

Earlier in the day, Trump dencouned Massie on his Truth Social platform.

“Can you imagine ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie putting out a many years ago endorsement of him, by me, when he knows that he wasn’t endorsed, but that I proudly endorsed Ed Gallrein?” Trump wrote.

“The reason is that Massie has turned out to be the worst congressman in the Republican Party,” the president stated. “This shows what a totally dishonest and desperate guy Massie is, and I hope the voters aren’t fooled by his deception.”

Trump also said that “horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the worst congressman in the history of our country.” He added in a previous post that Massie was the “worst and most unreliable Republican congressman in the history of our country.”

AIPAC congratulated Gallrein for “defeating anti-Israel incumbent Thomas Massie.”

“Pro-Israel Americans are proud to back candidates, who support a strong alliance and help defeat those who work to undermine it,” AIPAC stated. “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics.”

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, stated that Gallrein had won a “decisive primary victory.”

“Kentucky Republicans sent an unmistakable message: there is no place in the Republican Party for those who turn their back on the MAGA agenda,” he stated, of the president’s Make America Great Again platform. “For years, the Republican Jewish Coalition has opposed Thomas Massie, and for good reason.”

The congressman “has been a thorn in the side of President Trump, the Republican Party and the Jewish community writ large, siding time and again with the far-left Squad on top issues of concern,” Brooks stated.

“In addition to opposing the Working Families Tax Cuts, opposing border security funding and opposing Holocaust education funding, Massie has stood alone among House Republicans in opposing aid to our ally Israel, voting against bipartisan resolutions condemning antisemitism,” he stated. “In the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack—the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust—Massie voted against emergency assistance for Israel as it fought a war for its very survival.”

“His record is indefensible and tonight, the Republican primary voters of Kentucky held him accountable,” Brooks stated. “Notably, Massie’s conduct throughout this campaign, trafficking in antisemitism and bottom-of-the-barrel nativism at a time when Jew-hatred is on the rise, was wildly unacceptable and outrageous from an elected member of Congress.”

The RJC and its Victory Fund set aside $5 million dollars to support Gallrein in the primary, he said.

Sandra Hagee Parker, chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, stated that “the people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District have taken the first step towards shedding themselves of a long time embarrassment.”

“In the GOP, it should be crystal clear that if you choose the path of antisemitism, anti-Americanism and more often stand with jihadists than stand up for Judeo-Christian values, your time in office will be short,” she stated.