More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Israeli Arabs deserve better representation

Their parties remain separatist, even as the community seeks better societal integration.

Max Blankfeld
Joint List Party candidates celebrate as the first results in the Israeli elections are announced, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Joint List Party candidates celebrate as the first results in the Israeli elections are announced, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Max Blankfeld
Max Blankfeld Max Blankfeld
Max Blankfeld is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He serves on the board of HonestReporting.com, the board of governors of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) national board.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted on Sept. 23 to bar all Arab parties from the Oct. 27 elections: the Joint List made up of the Hadash, Ta’al and Balad factions, and Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am. The decision still has to go to the Supreme Court, which is expected to overturn it because the legal threshold for disqualifying a party is very high. The court will also rule on the disqualification of some individual candidates, and there the outcome may be different.

About one-fifth of Israel’s population is Arab, but Arab citizens make up only around a sixth of the electorate, largely because most Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem are not citizens and cannot vote in Knesset elections. In the last election, a large share of Israeli-Arab votes went to Hadash-Ta’al and Balad, parties that reject Israel’s existence as the nation-state of the Jewish people. The question I keep asking is why Israel’s Arab citizens have this kind of representation.

Let’s look at who is running: The Joint List is headed by Yousef Jabareen of Hadash, followed by Ahmad Tibi of Ta’al and Sami Abu Shehadeh of Balad.

Balad has long demanded that Israel become “a state of all its citizens,” instead of a Jewish state. In plain language, that means the end of Israel as we know it.

Abu Shehadeh is the target of one disqualification request. On Oct. 8, 2023, he published an article in Arabic calling the Hamas attack on Israel a historic event in military, political and strategic terms. He suggested that others could learn from how Hamas surprised Israel. Families were still waiting to hear whether their loved ones were still alive.

Today, Shehadeh says he was only analyzing the political consequences of the attack and would not have written it had he known the scale of the atrocities. But by then, all of Israel knew the scale of the slaughter and the kidnappings, with images broadcast around the world. Even if Abu Shehadeh was genuinely unaware of this, should a man so detached from reality be writing laws for the country?

Ahmad Tibi was an adviser to Yasser Arafat before entering the Knesset. Over almost three decades as a Knesset member, he has been above all a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority. Is this why he sits in the Knesset? Isn’t he supposed to represent the Arab citizens of Tayibe, Sakhnin and Rahat?

This is what bothers me most: Arab towns in Israel are living through a crime wave that takes hundreds of lives every year, and their residents’ daily concerns deserve far more attention from the people they elect. Yet their representatives spend most of their energy on Gaza, Judea and Samaria. Yoseph Haddad, a Christian Arab who grew up in Nazareth, put it well when he accused the Arab parties of looking to Ramallah instead of Nazareth and to Gaza instead of Rahat.

Ra’am’s case is different, but its record is not entirely clean. Its leader, Mansour Abbas, took his party into the Bennett-Lapid government in 2021, the first time that an independent Arab party joined a governing coalition. He also said openly that Israel was born a Jewish state and will stay one. This year, he added former Yesh Atid Knesset member Yoav Segalovitz, a former senior police official, as Ra’am’s first Jewish candidate.

Still, Ra’am grew out of the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement; supports a Palestinian state; and remains a sectarian party that bargains with the state more than it identifies with it.

There is another side to the Arab community in Israel from which we rarely hear. These are the young men and women who serve in the IDF, work in every hospital in the country, and are pharmacists, engineers and business owners. On Oct. 7, some of them lost their lives. Many others made it clear which side they are on. But today, very few of them sit in the Knesset as members of Zionist parties.

Some are stepping forward anyway.

Yoseph Haddad is one of them. He was badly wounded as a Golani soldier in the Second Lebanon War and has since become one of Israel’s most effective advocates abroad. In August, he joined Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party as its number two candidate, saying he wants to be the next public diplomacy minister and the first Arab member of the security cabinet. Whatever one thinks of Winter, Haddad’s move is exactly what we need: an Arab citizen seeking power to strengthen the state, not weaken it.

He should not be alone. Mohammad Kabiya, a Bedouin Muslim who served in an Israeli Air Force search-and-rescue unit and remains an IDF reservist, has become one of Israel’s most outspoken defenders and a strong voice for Bedouin integration. Jonathan Elkhoury, a Christian whose family fled Lebanon for Israel in 2001 after his father’s South Lebanon Army unit collapsed, has spent years defending Israel on American campuses and encouraging Christians and Muslims to serve the state. People like them belong in realistic slots on the major party lists, and others should follow their example.

The party lists for this election are already registered, so here is my challenge to both Israel’s Arab citizens and to the Zionist parties: Next time, put forward candidates who talk about crime in Umm al-Fahm and jobs in Nazareth, and stand proudly under the Israeli flag. I am certain many Arab voters are waiting for exactly that.

Legal Affairs Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
US Jewish leaders slam new Mamdani plan to fight Jew-hatred
Ignoring the connection between anti-Zionism and Jew-hatred “is a big evasion, very disappointing,” Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told JNS. “I think that the mayor knows better.”
September 29, 2026 05:44 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
Israel treating Flydubai hijacking scare as terror attack after co-pilot allegedly stabbed captain
The co-pilot reportedly sought to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound plane and was subdued by crew members and passengers.
September 30, 2026 04:21 AM
JNS Staff
Montgomery County Maryland
U.S. News
Rabbis demand action, as families pull out of public schools in heavily Jewish Maryland county
“Zionism is a lightning rod issue,” but “it’s also a fundamental part of Jewish identity, and most Jews in Montgomery County and beyond believe that Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity,” one signatory told JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Sunkist fruit gems. Photo by Shelly Russak.
U.S. News
‘We hear you,’ says Sunkist, won’t cancel Fruit Gems
“We hear you, Sunkist Fruit Gems fans,” the brand stated. “The good news. Sunkist Fruit Gems are not going anywhere.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
02:03
Haredi protesters rally in Jerusalem to back draft evaders
17:13
Los Angeles can keep cross, Nativity displays, appeals court rules
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
When IDF generals become prime ministers
Julio Messer