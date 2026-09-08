More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

AfD victory in Saxony-Anhalt ‘tectonic upheaval’ for German politics

“This shakes our party to its very foundations,” the German chancellor reportedly told a meeting of his party’s federal executive committee. “We cannot simply return to business as usual. Neither I nor the federal government can.”

People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the day after the AfD won in Saxony-Anhalt state elections on Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the day after the AfD won in Saxony-Anhalt state elections on Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Alternative für Deutschland’s victory in the Saxony-Anhalt elections on Sunday is “a tectonic upheaval in our party system,” the daily Bild reported.

The far-right party, which has been called antisemitic by German Jewish groups, won 43.8% of the vote in the state election, garnering 39 seats in the local Parliament and falling just shy of being able to unilaterally form a majority government.

Merz’s ruling Christian Democratic Union, Germany’s main center-right party, has long subjected the AfD and other parties of the far-right to a “firewall” of non-cooperation in response to the country’s history of Nazism.

“This shakes our party to its very foundations,” Merz reportedly told a meeting of the CDU’s federal executive committee. “We cannot simply return to business as usual. Neither I nor the federal government can.”

Polls suggest that the AfD is the most popular single party in Germany, with about a quarter of Germans saying that they would vote for the party in national elections. In an exit poll of voters from Sunday’s election, AfD voters said that their top concern was the number of immigrants in Germany, followed by cost of living issues.

Germany is one of many countries in Europe that have seen increased support for right-wing parties in response to the surge of migration to the continent after the Arab Spring.

Many of those parties view the AfD as extreme and expelled it from the European parliament’s right-wing Identity and Democracy group after an AfD politician said in a 2024 interview that not all members of the Nazi SS were criminals.

Despite AfD’s landslide victory in Saxony-Anhalt, it’s not clear how or whether it would be able to form a majority coalition given that nearly every other party in Germany has ruled out joining an AfD-led coalition.

Josef Schuster, president of Germany’s Central Council of Jews in Germany, warned on Tuesday that the “damage would be immense” if the AfD was to form a local government, highlighting its ability to influence school curricula.

Education is “the most important foundation for preserving our open society and fighting antisemitism,” Schuster stated.

Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Bethesda Elementary School Vandalism
U.S. News
‘Very unlikely’ anti-Jewish hate crimes will return to pre-Oct. 7 levels anytime soon, expert says
Ayal Feinberg of Gratz College told JNS that “antisemitism is becoming more normalized in this country.”
September 8, 2026 09:15 AM
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
UK sanctions on Judea and Samaria ‘shameful,’ ‘not helpful,’ Danon says
“You know, the British Mandate of Palestine is over,” Israel’s U.N. ambassador told reporters at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters.
September 8, 2026 02:10 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis