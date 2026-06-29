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Brazilian presidential candidate hopes to celebrate election victory in Jerusalem

“We don’t have an ambassador from Israel in Brazil, but we have an ambassador from Iran,” Senator Flávio Bolsonaro told JNS. “That shows you the priorities of this government.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Brazailian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, a leading candidate for president addresses a gathering of Latin American lawmakers in Argentina on June 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
Brazailian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, a leading candidate for the country’s presidency, addresses a gathering of Latin American lawmakers in Argentina on June 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a leading candidate for the presidency of Brazil, said on Sunday that he hopes to celebrate his victory in this fall’s presidential elections in Jerusalem.

The unequivocal remarks by the conservative evangelical candidate, who has previously pledged to move Brazil’s embassy to Jerusalem next year if elected, highlight his faith-based support for the Jewish state, in keeping with the pro-Israel legacy of his father, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The October elections in the largest South American country also come amid a wave of right-wing victories across the continent that is shifting alliances toward the United States and Israel.

“We love Israel and respect the Jewish people,” Bolsonaro told JNS on the sidelines of a conference of Latin American lawmakers meeting in Argentina. “I would like to celebrate my election in Jerusalem.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been one of the most vociferous critics of Israel in South America, is an antisemite who does not represent the Brazilian people, said Bolsonaro.

Lula, 80, recalled his ambassador to Israel in 2024 in the wake of the Jewish state’s war against Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and joined the International Court of Justice case against Israel. He is running for a fourth term in office.

“We don’t have an ambassador from Israel in Brazil, but we have an ambassador from Iran,” said Bolsonaro. “That shows you the priorities of this government.”

The 44-year-old senator, who credits his Christian faith for his strong connection to Israel, reiterated his pledge to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem within six months of a victory.

“I will do that,” he said. “I promised this to the prime minister.”

About one-third of Brazil’s 213 million population is evangelical.

About 120,000 Jews live in Brazil.

‘Shield of the Americas’

The Brazilian senator, who has a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, said he would like to join the Shield of the Americas, a multinational military and political alliance launched by the American leader in March to combat criminal organizations and narco-terrorism, which the current Lula government has refused to join.

He noted that local and foreign intelligence have shown that militia factions in Brazil that deal in narco-terrorism have worked hand in hand with Hezbollah terrorists that carried out deadly attacks in neighboring Argentina in the 1990s, yet these same groups are still supported by the current government.

Now, with the fall showdown election against Lula, he sees a shift coming to Brazil amid a wave of conservative victories across the continent, including most recently in Colombia.

“For decades, we were a continent that was sinking,” Bolsonaro said in a keynote address to Latin American lawmakers affiliated with the Israel Allies Foundation. “Today, right-wing governments control most of the continent.”

“We are the missing piece on the map,” he continued. “In October, this will change.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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