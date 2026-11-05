Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window

Unidentified individuals hurled a brick through a window of a synagogue in Brussels on Monday, shattering the glass in a suspected antisemitic attack, police said.

A police spokesperson told the SudInfo news site that the incident at the Orthodox Jewish community in Anderlecht is under investigation.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association, wrote on X: “We stand with the congregation and call on the authorities to establish what happened. Everyone should be able to enter a place of worship without fear.”

Unia, Belgium’s equality body, received 192 reports of antisemitism in 2025. That was down from 277 in 2024 but up from 121 in 2023. Annual tallies in the two years before that were below 100.

Belgium’s Jewish population fell from slightly more than 41,000 in 1980 to an estimated 28,900 in 2021, a drop of nearly 30%, according to a 2022 report by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research. The study found that Belgium had fewer Jews than it did in 1946, immediately after the Holocaust.