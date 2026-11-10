Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities

Canada has reimposed sanctions on 11 Iranian entities, including major banks, oil companies and nuclear-related firms, reversing sanctions relief granted in 2016 under the Iran nuclear deal, according to Global Affairs Canada.

The sanctioned entities include the National Iranian Oil Company, National Iranian Tanker Company, Bank Melli Iran and Bank Mellat. The measures prohibit specified financial and property transactions involving Canadians and are intended to restrict Iran’s access to funding and sensitive technologies.

Canada lifted the restrictions in 2016 following Iran’s initial compliance with the nuclear agreement. The decision to restore them follows renewed concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities and the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions in September 2025 after Tehran failed to meet its nuclear obligations.