Germany indicts seven men for foiled Hamas terror plot

Germany’s federal prosecutor charged seven men with plotting coordinated Hamas-inspired terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets in Berlin and Vienna around the second anniversary of Oct. 7.

The alleged targets included Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers and pro-Israel demonstrations, according to a 214-page indictment obtained by German newspaper WELT, as reported in Politico.

Authorities disrupted the plot on Oct. 1, 2025, six days before the planned attacks. Investigators seized an automatic rifle, eight pistols and more than 600 rounds of ammunition during a weapons transfer in Berlin.

One defendant, wearing a mask and in front of a Hamas flag, allegedly recorded a video in August 2025 claiming responsibility for the planned attacks. Another was an informant for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.