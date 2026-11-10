Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait

Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers approved establishing a forward command for the bloc’s unified military command in Kuwait and allocating forces to it, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said on Tuesday.

The decision came during the 23rd session of the GCC’s Joint Defense Council in Manama, Bahrain, according to the bloc’s statement.

Albudaiwi also condemned Iranian attacks on GCC countries and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying Gulf security was a shared responsibility.