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Iran defends strikes after deadly Kuwait airport attack

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the armed forces were carrying out “self-defense strikes” after the Arab state reported one dead and 63 injured.

JNS Staff
Iranian women walk past an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli mural in Tehran, June 3, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Women walk past an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli mural in Tehran, June 3, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s foreign minister on Wednesday defended ongoing strikes on regional sites linked to U.S. operations, warning of a “decisive response” to any further hostile acts, hours after Kuwait reported casualties from an Iranian attack on its territory.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces were carrying out “self-defense strikes” on locations being used to “attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire.” He added that “what sanctions and war failed to achieve won’t be won with more war.”

The statement accompanied a video clip of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praising regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, for their cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait said Iranian drone and missile strikes hit key civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and wounding dozens. The Health Ministry reported at least 63 injuries, with seven urgent major surgeries performed.

Kuwaiti authorities said the attack damaged the airport’s main passenger terminal and prompted a temporary suspension and diversion of flights, while the Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a “brutal” strike on civilian and diplomatic sites.

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