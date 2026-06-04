Iran defends strikes after deadly Kuwait airport attack

Iran’s foreign minister on Wednesday defended ongoing strikes on regional sites linked to U.S. operations, warning of a “decisive response” to any further hostile acts, hours after Kuwait reported casualties from an Iranian attack on its territory.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces were carrying out “self-defense strikes” on locations being used to “attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire.” He added that “what sanctions and war failed to achieve won’t be won with more war.”

Our Armed Forces are conducting self-defense strikes on sites the U.S. is permitted to use to attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire.



Any hostile act will be met with an immediate, decisive response. What sanctions and war failed to achieve won't be won with more war pic.twitter.com/CwjULJ6PeI — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 3, 2026

The statement accompanied a video clip of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praising regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, for their cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait said Iranian drone and missile strikes hit key civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and wounding dozens. The Health Ministry reported at least 63 injuries, with seven urgent major surgeries performed.

Kuwaiti authorities said the attack damaged the airport’s main passenger terminal and prompted a temporary suspension and diversion of flights, while the Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a “brutal” strike on civilian and diplomatic sites.