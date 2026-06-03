One killed, several injured in Iranian attack targeting Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that overnight Iranian strikes targeting its territory killed one person and injured several others.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, the latest of which occurred at dawn today, targeting once again civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions,” the ministry said in a statement posted to X.

Kuwait City reserves its “full and inherent right” to respond to the “sinful and repeated Iranian aggressions,” it added.

U.S. Central Command said early on Wednesday that American and partner forces had intercepted multiple Iranian missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region overnight, while also conducting retaliatory strikes and enforcing maritime restrictions.

According to CENTCOM, Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional targets late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Two missiles aimed at Kuwait failed mid-flight, while three others targeting Bahrain were intercepted by U.S. and Bahraini air defenses. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed air defenses engaged incoming threats, and Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported warning sirens were activated.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority on Wednesday declared a state of emergency at Kuwait International Airport following the Iranian attack involving drones and missiles that caused several injuries and extensive damage, officials said. Flights were suspended or diverted to other airports as authorities assessed the impact of the aerial assaults.

Hostile drones struck the airport’s main passenger terminal (T1), damaging the building and injuring several individuals, according to a statement by Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi.