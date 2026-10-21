Iran’s security chief: ‘Not a single gram’ of uranium will leave Iran

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic will not agree to hand over enriched uranium under any agreement with the United States.

“Not a single gram of enriched uranium will be removed from Iran,” he wrote in an English-language post on X.

Rezaei added that there will be no negotiations until the Trump administration takes steps to build trust. That process “must begin with the full fulfillment of all Iran’s conditions,” he tweeted.