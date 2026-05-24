Israel extends Pentecost greetings to Christians around the world

Israel’s official X account on Sunday sent a Pentecost message to Christians in Israel and worldwide, posting greetings “from Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre—one of Christianity’s holiest sites,” accompanied by an image of Pentecost commemoration activities at the religious site.

“May this day of faith and renewal bring peace, hope, and strength,” the post read.

From Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre - one of Christianity’s holiest sites - wishing Christians in Israel and around the world a blessed and meaningful Pentecost.



May this day of faith and renewal bring peace, hope, and strength. pic.twitter.com/C9t4x2V6oX — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 24, 2026

The account is operated by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Pentecost, also called Whit Sunday, Whitsunday or Whitsun, is observed 49 days after Easter Sunday. It commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles and is considered the birth of the Christian Church. This year, Western Churches celebrate it on May 24, while Eastern Churches will do so on May 31.