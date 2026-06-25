Israeli FM hails Slovenia Statehood Day amid thaw in ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday congratulated Slovenia’s leadership and people on Statehood Day, signaling warming ties following a recent political shift in Ljubljana.

In a post on X, Sa’ar extended “warmest congratulations” to Prime Minister Janez Janša, Foreign Minister Tanja Kajzer and the Slovenian public, adding that he looks forward to “strengthening the bonds between our nations” and opening “a new chapter in Israeli-Slovenian relations.”

The message comes as Slovenia’s new government has reversed several policies of its predecessor, including scrapping anti-Israel sanctions and an arms embargo, and as Israel prepares to open its first-ever embassy in the country.