Israeli FM lauds Trinidad and Tobago for terror listings
The dual-island Caribbean nation designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah and Hamas as terror organizations.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday commended the decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations.
Israel’s top diplomat said that Jerusalem intends to strengthen bilateral relations with the dual-island Caribbean nation located near Venezuela.
The move was the latest among a string of nations classifying the groups as terror organizations.