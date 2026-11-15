Jordan sentences three to death over deadly church attack
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out an Oct. 23 attack on a church in southern Jordan that killed nine people, AFP reported.
The gunmen attacked St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Karak governorate during a funeral.
A Jordanian Court on November 15, sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month's deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom's south.— The Hindu (@the_hindu) November 15, 2026
Credits: AFPhttps://t.co/KFVG1F02KA