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Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again

JNS Staff
Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei in 2019. Credit: Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei declared on Wednesday that “all days and hours have become days of standing and struggle against the Great Satan,” using the regime’s term for the United States, in a message marking 47 years since Iranian militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Khamenei, in a statement carried by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, claimed that the Islamic Republic’s “management over the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of American military bases” were a reaction to American “aggression and crime.”

He warned that Tehran’s “jihad against arrogance” would “take on far wider dimensions” if the United States attacks again.

He also claimed the situation in the strait had “established the falsity of the myth of America’s invincibility.”

Khamenei dismissed hopes that concessions could end Washington’s “hostility,” saying the “Great Satan’s wish is the unconditional submission of the Iranian nation.”

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