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UK Jewish groups join court fight to uphold Palestine Action ban

The Community Security Trust and Jewish Leadership Council say the group targeted Jewish-owned businesses as Supreme Court hears challenge to its terrorist designation.

JNS Staff
Demonstrators gather outside the U.K. Supreme Court in London on Nov. 4, 2026, as Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori mounts a final legal appeal against the British government’s 2025 decision to outlaw the radical group following its vandalism of Royal Air Force aircraft. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
Demonstrators gather outside the U.K. Supreme Court in London on Nov. 4, 2026, as Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori mounts a final legal appeal against the British government’s 2025 decision to outlaw the radical group following its vandalism of Royal Air Force aircraft. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Britain’s Community Security Trust and Jewish Leadership Council are intervening in an appeal over the government’s terrorist designation of Palestine Action, as the country’s Supreme Court began a two-day hearing on Wednesday.

The organizations announced on Monday that they had received permission to jointly intervene. They accused Palestine Action of targeting Jewish-owned businesses and premises in Jewish community areas as part of its campaign against “Zionist influence.”

“We are intervening in this case to take a stand against Palestine Action’s use of political violence and terrorism,” the groups said. “Our submissions explain why the continued proscription of Palestine Action matters, not only for the Jewish community, but for society as a whole.”

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori is challenging the designation, which took effect on July 5, 2025, under Britain’s Terrorism Act 2000. The Divisional Court initially found the decision unlawful, but the Court of Appeal reversed that ruling and upheld the ban.

The Supreme Court appeal concerns whether the designation is compatible with protections for freedom of expression and assembly under the European Convention on Human Rights. The court refused permission to appeal on a separate ground concerning the home secretary’s application of government policy.

The hearing is scheduled to conclude Thursday. Other interveners include Amnesty International UK and Liberty, English PEN and PEN International, and the Jewish Bloc.

United Kingdom
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