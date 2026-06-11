Ancient ‘time capsule’ cave near Haifa reveals rare pre-Neanderthal culture

Archaeologists excavating a prehistoric cave south of Haifa have uncovered what researchers describe as a rare time capsule from a poorly understood stage of human evolution, dating back 250,000-400,000 years.

The cave, located on the outskirts of Fureidis, a village south of Haifa, had remained sealed for hundreds of thousands of years, preserving evidence from the pre-Neanderthal Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa.

Kobi Vardi, head of the Prehistory Branch at the Israel Antiquities Authority, told the Press Service of Israel that the site—excavated after construction work threatened to damage it—could shed light on a critical period at the end of the Lower Paleolithic era, shortly before Neanderthals and modern humans became dominant and spread more widely.

“Sites from this culture are actually very rare. We know of only 10 such sites in the entire Middle East. ... But most of the sites appear in caves that contain several periods. Here, we have the possibility of excavating the remains of this culture in a single layer,” he said.

According to Vardi, many sites are difficult or impossible to access for research, which makes the newly uncovered cave especially important, because its preservation may allow researchers to study ancient human life at an unusually high resolution.

“Here we have an exceptional level of preservation. This is a time capsule in which not only flint tools were preserved, but also very well-preserved animal bones from animals they hunted,” he said.

The period is significant because it may show early signs of later patterns associated with both Neanderthals and modern humans. Vardi said changes in physiology, technology and social behavior during this phase may have laid the groundwork for more complex forms of human culture.

Caves from this era have produced evidence of intensive fire use and prolonged human activity, suggesting richer and more complex camp life than previously known. Researchers associate such evidence with the development of social cooperation and the transmission of knowledge, according to Vardi.

“It is interesting because here we also see a transformation in cognition. Suddenly, we see a more developed flint industry. It probably teaches us about a different kind of social organization,” he said.

The excavation has uncovered a range of flint tools, including small, sharp hand axes, scrapers and blades. Vardi said the culture represented at the site was characterized by advanced methods of producing stone tools, which helped date the cave.

Animal bones have also been found, including remains of fallow deer, gazelle and ancient horses. Evidence of water at the site may help explain why ancient hunter-gatherer groups were drawn to the cave, he said.

The Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa are now planning a broader research program aimed at reconstructing how humans at the site lived, adapted to their environment and developed new technologies and ways of life, Vardi said.