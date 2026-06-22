Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Hélio Varela scores at World Cup
Cape Verde winger nets in 61st minute moments after subbing on, earning a 2-2 draw in a group match against Uruguay and praise from Israel.
Cape Verde winger Hélio Varela, who plays for Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Tel Aviv, scored with his first touch after coming off the bench in a 2-2 World Cup group-stage draw against Uruguay in Miami on Monday.
Varela, 24, found the net in the 61st minute, moments after entering the match, helping Cape Verde secure a point. Born in Portugal, he represents Cape Verde at the international level.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Maccabi Tel Aviv highlighted the goal on social media.
“Looks like Maccabi Tel Aviv players are making an impact wherever they play,” the ministry wrote on X.
Maccabi Tel Aviv also celebrated the strike, posting in Hebrew: “One touch, and the rest is history.”
Looks like Maccabi Tel Aviv players are making an impact wherever they play. ⚽👏 Congratulations on the goal and the valuable point for Cape Verde! 🇨🇻 https://t.co/vXlB1ncBUA— Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 22, 2026