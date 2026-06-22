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Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Hélio Varela scores at World Cup

Cape Verde winger nets in 61st minute moments after subbing on, earning a 2-2 draw in a group match against Uruguay and praise from Israel.

JNS Staff
Helio Varela #26 of Cabo Verde is challenged by Guillermo Varela #13 of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.
Helio Varela #26 of Cabo Verde is challenged by Guillermo Varela #13 of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Cape Verde winger Hélio Varela, who plays for Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Tel Aviv, scored with his first touch after coming off the bench in a 2-2 World Cup group-stage draw against Uruguay in Miami on Monday.

Varela, 24, found the net in the 61st minute, moments after entering the match, helping Cape Verde secure a point. Born in Portugal, he represents Cape Verde at the international level.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Maccabi Tel Aviv highlighted the goal on social media.

“Looks like Maccabi Tel Aviv players are making an impact wherever they play,” the ministry wrote on X.

Maccabi Tel Aviv also celebrated the strike, posting in Hebrew: “One touch, and the rest is history.”

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