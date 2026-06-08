More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

67 Celtic FC groups oppose Keane as team manager over Israel links

Supporters of the Glaswegian club cite his tenure at Maccabi Tel Aviv as “divisive” as the ex-Ireland striker emerges as the leading candidate to lead the Scottish giant.

JNS Staff
Ferencvaros' Irish coach Robbie Keane is pictured before the UEFA Europa League last 16 second leg football match between SC Braga and Ferencvaros at Municipal stadium of Braga on March 18, 2026. Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images.
Ferencvárosi TC’s Irish coach, Robbie Keane, is pictured before the UEFA Europa League last 16 second leg soccer match against SC Braga at the Municipal Stadium of Braga, Portugal, on March 18, 2026. Photo by Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Sixty-seven Celtic supporter groups have expressed opposition to the possible appointment of Robbie Keane as manager, citing his previous role with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, ESPN reported on Friday.

The groups, listed by the North Curve Celtic account on X, include prominent ultras such as the Green Brigade and various supporters clubs and fan media outlets. In a joint statement, they said Keane’s tenure in Israel during the Gaza war makes his candidacy “deeply divisive.”

Celtic supporters join a pro-Palestinian protest in London on Jan. 13, 2024, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Celtic Football Club supporters join a pro-Palestinian protest in London on Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.

Keane, the Republic of Ireland’s all-time leading scorer, is reportedly in talks with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and is considered a leading candidate for the role at the Glaswegian club. He previously had a loan spell with Celtic in 2010.

Keane managed Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2023 to 2024, leading the club to a league and cup double before stepping down. He has said he remained in the role during the Gaza conflict out of responsibility to his staff.

Sports Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after a ballistic missile fired by Iran hit the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Iranian missile hits outside Samaria town
The attack caused damage to several homes but no injuries were reported.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Mike Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: ‘Mothership of Satan is in Tehran’
“Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel,” the U.S. ambassador to Israel tweeted.
June 8, 2026
Hapoel Tel Aviv (in red) hosts Beitar Jerusalem at Bloomfield Stadium in an Israeli Premier League soccer match on May 6, 2026. Photo by Kobi Eliyahu/TPS-IL.
Israel News
‘Digital determinism’ in youth sports may shape careers too early
June 8, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster, London, Aug. 11, 2014. Credit: Filip Maljković via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Islamic UK charity privately fretted that funds went to Hamas
Executives, in an April 4, 2024, emergency meeting, warned the money may have fallen into the hands of “Hamas and other terror-related entities operating in Gaza.”
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
“Okef 13” satellite launch from Palmachim Airbase in central Israel on March 29, 2023. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office.
Analysis
The new high ground: Israel’s military future in space
Space is shifting from “supportive infrastructure” into an inseparable part of the battle, techno-strategy expert Deganit Paikowsky tells JNS.
June 8, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior commanders oversee strikes on Iran from the Israeli Air Force command bunker, June 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes military targets in Iran
The IDF chief of staff directed the operation from the Israeli Air Force command center.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
Jun. 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow