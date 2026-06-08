67 Celtic FC groups oppose Keane as team manager over Israel links

Sixty-seven Celtic supporter groups have expressed opposition to the possible appointment of Robbie Keane as manager, citing his previous role with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, ESPN reported on Friday.

The groups, listed by the North Curve Celtic account on X, include prominent ultras such as the Green Brigade and various supporters clubs and fan media outlets. In a joint statement, they said Keane’s tenure in Israel during the Gaza war makes his candidacy “deeply divisive.”

Celtic Football Club supporters join a pro-Palestinian protest in London on Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.

Keane, the Republic of Ireland’s all-time leading scorer, is reportedly in talks with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and is considered a leading candidate for the role at the Glaswegian club. He previously had a loan spell with Celtic in 2010.

Keane managed Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2023 to 2024, leading the club to a league and cup double before stepping down. He has said he remained in the role during the Gaza conflict out of responsibility to his staff.