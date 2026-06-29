Suggesting greater strain on ties between two countries, Israel won’t replace senior military rep to Canada

Amid eroding ties between Israel and Canada, the Jewish state said that it will not replace its defense attaché to Ottawa after the current envoy departs, the Globe and Mail reported .

Col. Ilan Or is heading home at the end of July, according to the Israeli embassy in the Canadian capital. The Israeli Defense Ministry said that a “cross-accredited” attaché based out of the Israeli embassy in Washington will serve in Or’s place.

Israel last lacked a defense attaché in Ottawa in 2012, according to Iddo Moed, Israeli ambassador to Canada.

A 2014 Canada-Israel Strategic Partnership committed both capitals to “maintain military attaché offices in their respective countries which are appropriate and reflect increased defense relations.”

Moed told the Globe and Mail that a defense attaché is still necessary, and Israel made the decision to “expand collaboration with high-interest partners” as part of a worldwide realignment of its defense attaché program.

“In light of current priorities, the resources allocated for Canada will be directed elsewhere,” he told the paper. (JNS sought comment from the Israeli embassy in Ottawa.)

The Israeli Defense Ministry said that it still wants to strengthen defense cooperation with Canada and places great importance on the relationship. At the same time, it downplayed the impending change, stating that cross-accreditation is common, especially for accredited postings in the United States and Canada.

Israel’s defensive war against Hamas has led to a rift in Israel-Canada relations. In January 2024, Ottawa suspended issuing new permits for export of military goods to Israel, as well as export permits for components that could be incorporated into weapons used in Gaza.

Despite the restrictions, Canada exported the equivalent of about $10.7 million in U.S. dollars of military goods to Israel in 2025, according to a government report.

Moed said in May that the Israel-Canada relationship was the worst it has ever been.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced last September that Canada was recognizing a Palestinian state, and he leads a government that has grown increasingly critical of the Jewish state.