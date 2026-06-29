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Trump: Iran seeks meeting; talks set for Doha Tuesday

The president’s Truth Social post came as the U.S. and the Islamic Republic look to de-escalate the recent flare-up in the Gulf.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a Rose Garden Club dinner with American farmers at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a Rose Garden Club dinner with American farmers at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has requested a meeting with the United States, with talks set to take place on Tuesday.

“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA! President DJT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said earlier on Monday that Qatar is bound to release $6 billion of Tehran’s frozen assets as the U.S. and the Islamic Republic look to de-escalate the recent flare-up in the Gulf.

The fragile interim agreement between Tehran and Washington signed on June 17 was tested over the weekend when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly struck a cargo vessel and a commercial tanker with one-way attack drones in separate incidents on Thursday and Saturday, prompting U.S. forces to launch retaliatory strikes on Iranian military sites. Iran then fired missiles and drones at U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.

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