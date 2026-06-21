Trump: No Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire

No tolls will be imposed on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire or afterward even if a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is not finalized, unless the United States decides to levy them, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

“There will be NO TOLLS in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days during the ceasefire period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60-day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the guardian angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of past, present and future reimbursement of costs,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran states that Iran “will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa,” according to U.S. officials who released the full text of the MoU on June 17.

Earlier reported versions of the text did not make clear whether Iran would be barred from imposing tolls or fees on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

Commenting on the provision, an official said a subsequent clause requiring consultations with other Persian Gulf states would effectively preclude Iran from imposing tolls or fees on global energy shipments transiting the waterway.

“The Persian Gulf states will never reach an arrangement that doesn’t permit toll-free access to the Strait of Hormuz for themselves and their industries,” the official told reporters.