More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US AWACS damaged in Iran strike on Saudi base

A U.S. E-3 Sentry was hit in an Iranian missile and drone strike on a Saudi air base that wounded 12 Americans and damaged other U.S. aircraft.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

US AWACS damaged in Iran strike on Saudi base

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
GEILENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A NATO E-3A AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) airplane flies while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visiting the NATO Geilenkirchen Air Base on November 13, 2025 in Geilenkirchen, Germany. The base is the headquarters of the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force (NAEW&CF). (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
A NATO E-3A AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) airplane flies while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visiting the NATO Geilenkirchen Air Base on November 13, 2025 in Geilenkirchen, Germany.
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

A U.S. E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft was destroyed by an Iranian missile and drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday, U.S. and Arab officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The strike wounded 12 American service members and damaged multiple U.S. refueling aircraft, according to Fox News.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia shared intelligence with Tehran right before the Iranian strike.

He told NBC News that Russian satellites photographed Prince Sultan Air Base three times in the days before Iran’s March 26 attack, adding that he was “100% sure” Moscow and Tehran are sharing information.

At least 29 U.S. service members have been wounded in recent Iranian attacks on the base, according to the Associated Press.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied that Moscow provided intelligence to Iran on the base, while acknowledging longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
Israel News
Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort
Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Arkia
Israel News
Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded
Hundreds stuck at the airport after authorities in the kingdom halt approvals for some European-operated aircraft.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon
The troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Politico coffee mugs on a table during the Politico Playbook Breakfast at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2012. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen