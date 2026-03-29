US AWACS damaged in Iran strike on Saudi base

A U.S. E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft was destroyed by an Iranian missile and drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday, U.S. and Arab officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The strike wounded 12 American service members and damaged multiple U.S. refueling aircraft, according to Fox News.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia shared intelligence with Tehran right before the Iranian strike.

He told NBC News that Russian satellites photographed Prince Sultan Air Base three times in the days before Iran’s March 26 attack, adding that he was “100% sure” Moscow and Tehran are sharing information.

Iran releases satellite imagery claiming to show a destroyed U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry AWACS aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, before and after the March 27 strike. pic.twitter.com/GEbORn5VeP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 29, 2026

At least 29 U.S. service members have been wounded in recent Iranian attacks on the base, according to the Associated Press.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied that Moscow provided intelligence to Iran on the base, while acknowledging longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

