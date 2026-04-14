Wizz Air delays Israel return amid war tensions

Wizz Air, the low-cost airline from Hungary that has flown more than 300,000 passengers in and out of Israel this year, on Tuesday extended its pause on traffic to Tel Aviv until May 4, according to local media reports.

Wizz Air, which was the largest foreign carrier operating in Israel by passenger volume before the outbreak of the war with Iran on Feb. 28, was scheduled to resume its flights on April 25. It had suspended flights to Israel in February, along with all other foreign carriers, before announcing its resumption last week.

But on Tuesday, the low-cost giant from Budapest pushed back the return and made ticket sales available only from May 4 onward, the transportation news website PassportNews reported.

Iran and the United States are engaged in a tense standoff over the terms for a cessation of hostilities, which the U.S. and Israel paused on April 7.

Wizz Air flew 1,258,000 passengers to and from Israel in 2025, a 6.81% increase over 2024, the news site reported, based on data from Ben- Gurion International Airport. This placed Wizz Air as the fourth largest carrier for Israel after local competitors El Al, Israir and Arkia.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that several airlines announced imminent plans for resuming flights to and from Israel, including Bluebird Airways (Greece), ALK Airlines (Bulgaria), TUS Airways (Cyprus), Smartwings (Czechia), Georgian Airways (Georgia), FlyOne (Moldova), Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia), Etihad Airways (United Arab Emirates) and Hainan Airlines (China).