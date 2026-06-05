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Opinion

Hezbollah’s veto breaks Lebanon and blocks the Iran deal

The government in Beirut was immediately overruled by an organization that has held it foreign policy hostage for 40 years.

Amine Ayoub
View of Southern Lebanon as seen from Metula, on the Israeli side of the border, May 30, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
View of Southern Lebanon as seen from Metula, on the Israeli side of the border, May 30, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Amine Ayoub
Amine Ayoub Amine Ayoub
Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X @amineayoub
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

On June 3, Israel and Lebanon sat down at the U.S. State Department, conducted direct talks and signed an agreement to implement a ceasefire that would require a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the removal of Hezbollah operatives from Southern Lebanon. The Lebanese ambassador was there. The Israeli ambassador was there. American diplomats flanked both sides. The document was signed.

Then Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, in a written statement read on his group’s Al-Manar TV, rejected the deal entirely, saying the agreement’s demand that Hezbollah fighters leave Southern Lebanon under fire would mean “surrender, defeat and achieving the enemy’s goals.”

This is not just a ceasefire collapsing. This is the moment the fiction of Lebanese sovereignty finally shattered in public, under fluorescent State Department lighting with both ambassadors watching.

For decades, the diplomatic world operated on a collective polite pretense: that Lebanon, despite Hezbollah’s military dominance of its south, its parliamentary seats, its cabinet ministers and an arsenal that dwarfs the Lebanese Army, was still a unitary sovereign state whose government spoke authoritatively for all entities on its territory. Wednesday destroyed that pretense more completely than any artillery shell ever could.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the Washington deal the “last chance” to reach a comprehensive truce. Hezbollah called it surrender. Both men were talking about the same piece of paper.

What this means strategically is explosive, and it operates on three distinct levels.

First, it destroys the diplomatic architecture Iran has spent months carefully constructing. Tehran has made one demand a constant throughout every round of negotiations: Any comprehensive ceasefire must include Lebanon, and the fighting jettisoned immediate prospects of a wider U.S.-Iran truce. On the surface, Iran’s insistence sounded principled, even generous. It was solidarity with the Lebanese people. But the Lebanon card was always designed as something else. It was designed as a veto mechanism.

Here is how the trap works: The United States cannot negotiate with Hezbollah because it is a designated terrorist organization. Washington does not speak directly to Hezbollah. Iran insists Lebanon must be included in any deal. Lebanon’s government agrees to the terms. Hezbollah immediately rejects those terms. Iran then uses the rejection as proof that no Lebanon deal exists; therefore, no broader deal is possible. Round and round it goes, while Iran rebuilds its military-industrial base, reconstitutes its drone-production lines and continues enriching uranium.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this week there has been no “significant progress” in recent days, even as Trump described negotiations going “very well.” That gap is not a communications failure. It is the Lebanon veto operating in real time.

Second, Kassem’s declaration that “we did not make any commitment to any party to stop resisting as long as there is occupation” hands Israel the most potent strategic legitimacy it has possessed in this entire war.

Jerusalem has argued, consistently, that Hezbollah and the Lebanese state are operationally distinct entities that must be treated as such. The international community spent years resisting this framing. This week’s events proved Israel correct. The Lebanese government cannot deliver Hezbollah’s compliance; it never could. It cannot enforce its own ceasefire agreements within its own borders.

This is not Beirut’s failure. It is proof that Hezbollah has functioned as a state-within-a-state since the 1980s, and that no amount of diplomatic fiction-building in Washington or Brussels changes that physical reality on the ground.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that attacks on Hezbollah will continue in Southern Lebanon and that displaced Lebanese civilians will not be allowed to return despite the Washington agreement, asserting that the IDF maintains “freedom of action,” including in Beirut. He is being criticized for this position internationally. But he should not be. Halting operations against a force that just publicly refused to honor its own government’s signed commitments would be a strategic concession with no return.

Third, the timing relative to Washington’s own political fractures makes this worse. The House passed a war powers resolution to halt U.S. military action against Iran, defying Trump as a handful of Republicans joined Democrats to end the three-month conflict. The rationale was that the fighting was winding down. It is not.

Iran has been rebuilding its military-industrial base faster than expected and is already producing drones again, according to U.S. intelligence. American war powers are being legislated away at precisely the moment Iran’s stall strategy is producing results, and Hezbollah is proving it answers to Tehran, not Beirut.

The deepest irony of the Lebanon ceasefire debacle is this: The Lebanese government did something politically courageous. It crossed political lines, went to Washington, sat across the table from Israelis and signed its name to terms that stripped Hezbollah of its operational freedom in the south. For that act of sovereignty, it was immediately overruled by the organization that has held Lebanon’s foreign policy hostage for 40 years.

Aoun called it the last chance. He is right, though not in the way he intended.

It is the last chance to recognize that Hezbollah does not take orders from Beirut. It takes orders from Tehran. And until that single fact drives American and Israeli strategy without apology or diplomatic softening, no ceasefire agreement—however carefully drafted in Washington—will survive the next 24 hours.

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