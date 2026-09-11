More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

‘The most crucial election in Israel’s history’? Just asking …

Gadi Eisenkot makes no secret of his plan to form a minority government with Arab parties abstaining, but he could end up helping crown another prime minister.

Amit Segal
Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, together with party members, attends the presentation of the party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Rosh HaAyin on Sept. 7, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, together with party members, attends the presentation of the party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Rosh HaAyin on Sept. 7, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Amit Segal
Amit Segal Amit Segal
Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist, radio and television personality. He serves as the political commentator of Israel’s Channel 12 news (N12 News company) and anchors Israel’s highly watched “Meet the Press” show on Channel 12.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / Israel Hayom)

“These are the most fateful elections in the history of the state,” scream the street signs, the online banners, the radio guests, the TV anchors. I have just one question: How can an election be decisive if, by every poll, it will produce no decision?

When Yitzhak Rabin beat Yitzhak Shamir in 1992 by a single mandate, the consequences were fateful. When current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu overcame Shimon Peres in 1996 by less than a percentage point, the country changed course. But if the trend in the polls holds and the change bloc drifts away from 61 mandates, the only option will be forming a rickety government while breaking a tidy stack of core campaign promises.

A decision is reached when a determined bloc wins a majority and hardens into a camp that lasts for years. When an eclectic assortment of parties links up for a single vote in the Knesset, that isn’t called a decision, maybe a temporary stitch-up. Anyone who doubts this is welcome to recall the adventure of Naftali Bennett’s change government: how it began and how it ended.

The significant development as the party lists closed, then, is the merger of Chili Tropper’s party into Gadi Eisenkot’s list. It was an intra-bloc auction between the Yashar! and Yachad parties, but with major implications for the day after the election. Members of “Zionist Home” had, after all, pledged in the past that they would not lend a hand to a minority government, even one sworn in on the abstention of the Arab parties.

Eisenkot’s framework recalls, a little, what is known in Jewish law as the prohibition on “telling a gentile.” You’re in a hotel in Rome on Shabbat, dying of heat, and there’s an Italian next to you. You’re forbidden to tell him, “Turn on the AC,” because that’s a desecration of Shabbat. What you can say is “It’s hot as hell in here,” hoping he’ll take the hint himself. That’s basically Eisenkot’s framework: We won’t negotiate with Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi and demand “vote for us”; we’ll just say, “If Bibi doesn’t fall, that’s on you.”

Only after the election will we know whether spelling the plan out in public was courage or foolishness. But the logic behind it is to give voters hope for an upset; enough to bridge the hard weeks in the polls, and the past week was certainly one of those.

The merger talks centered on this gap between the two men. Tropper himself, after all, was one of those who scuttled the formation of a similar government under Gantz in 2020. It’s clear to anyone with sense what his history means for the chances of forming such a government, as does the fact that he brings with him Elisaf Peretz and Shira Shapira, a bereaved brother and a bereaved mother of people murdered by the organization that not one of the Arab MKs is willing to call by the name it deserves: “terrorist organization.”

It seems the zone of agreement rested on a twofold understanding.

One, Eisenkot will make almost any effort to broaden the government. Not Netanyahu first, but maybe second. If not the Likud, then maybe Winter or Smotrich—whatever will widen the government’s base. And if not, the intention will be to swear in a minority government, but not as a long-term project; rather, for a short spell, until either the coalition is broadened or the next election comes. The public justification will be that if we’re heading back to the ballot box anyway, the only question is whether that happens under a Netanyahu minority government or an Eisenkot one.

The main problem with the scenario is the partners. Avigdor Lieberman and Bennett have already made clear they’ll refuse to join such a move. True, they did exactly that in 2021 and then formed a coalition with Ra’am. But this time there’s also a political interest. Why would Lieberman agree to take all the fire for breaking his promises to crown—at his not-young age—Eisenkot, a newcomer barely off the boat? The same goes for Bennett.

Eisenkot won’t tell the Arab parties “vote for us” but rather “if Bibi doesn’t fall, that’s on you.”

The aversion will grow all the stronger if it’s clear that this is a temporary move whose whole purpose is to pry Netanyahu loose from the title of “prime minister.” Beyond the question of whether the damage from such an alliance might simply hand Netanyahu the next election, will they let Eisenkot run a campaign out of the Prime Minister’s Office and steal their thunder and leave them for dead? As we know, Tropper donated a kidney; they don’t intend to donate their bodies to science.

The lesson of the Bennett-and-the-six-mandates affair hasn’t been fully absorbed. He became prime minister not because of poker skills—which he certainly has—but as payment for breaking his promise. His other partners were committed to replacing Netanyahu; he was not. This time it’s Lieberman, who declares he won’t agree to form a minority coalition. If there aren’t 61 mandates, will Eisenkot’s framework, at best, end up building the Lieberman government?

Dear me, AI

A very senior Israeli figure, now in civilian life, sat this week on the stage of the MEAD conference in Washington and recounted, once again, how the entire Iranian leadership was wiped out.

A gathering of Iranian officers was set to convene on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and then came word of a gathering of the intelligence ministry at 8:30. The problem this created was that they had to strike both at once to preserve the element of surprise—and the further problem was that the ministry meeting was slated to run one hour, meaning it would end exactly as the second meeting began. Someone came with a piece of advice: strike at 9:40, because intelligence officers everywhere always love to run long. His advice was taken; the officers ran long and were blown sky-high in the middle of the briefing.

The conclusion is that running long is not advisable. In September 2024, the conference, with figures from the Gulf, the Middle East and the United States, dealt mainly with Israel’s difficulty subduing the arms of the Iranian axis. Sinwar was holding the hostages; Nasrallah didn’t know what was coming a week later; and no one talked about Iran itself. In September 2025, mid-conference, Israel tried to eliminate the Hamas leadership in Doha; the prevailing view was that someone needed to rein Israel in.

This year, the conference was defined by the coalition against Iran. No disputes remained about the need to deal with it, or about subduing the regime of the ayatollahs as the single most important matter in the Middle East. The main conclusion is that the Islamic Republic is in far worse shape than it appeared when the memorandum of understanding was signed, but that its story will keep unfolding for a long while yet.

Former Mossad chief David Barnea estimated last year that effective sanctions would bring the Iranian regime down within a year. After roughly half a year of an American siege on Hormuz, the assessment inside the Mossad is that if the US doesn’t tire or break, the first quarter of 2027 will see Iran fall. “It’ll be a new Middle East,” a senior American promised.

Until a few months ago, the consensus was that Iran had come out of the war with the upper hand in light of what looked like a shameful capitulation by Trump and the abandonment of all the war’s aims. Almost no one still thinks so. “The supreme leader didn’t come to his own father’s funeral; his brother had to wear a mask—is that what the winner looks like?” wondered a senior White House official.

It wasn’t said outright, but the assumption is that the pressure won’t ease; it will only intensify after the elections in Israel and the United States. If the Republican Party wins, Trump will feel freer than ever. If not, history teaches that presidents who’ve lost their grip on Capitol Hill and on domestic affairs tend to turn to foreign affairs.

Unshackled, with no more elections left in his political life, Trump could descend on Iran in a fury of wrath. What Netanyahu will be able to do, assuming he’s in a caretaker government, is a little less clear.

The Americans have other matters on their plate. A senior figure from the worlds of politics and technology warned at the conference that the whole world “is now digging its own grave through a misunderstanding of AI. In 20 years, humanity could be wiped out by the combination of quantum computers.”

He added that the only chance of survival is if the quantum computers conclude that they still need humans to supply them with electricity.

If we’re going to be wiped out within 20 years anyway, then rebuilding Gaza and eliminating the Iranian nuclear program seem a touch less urgent.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Participants gather at the 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem’s Arazim Valley to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 9, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
25 years after 9/11, memory and resolve endure at Jerusalem memorial
Families, first responders and officials gather in Jerusalem to honor the victims and reaffirm the U.S.-Israel bond.
September 10, 2026 10:45 PM
Sharon Altshul
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the U.N. chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. sailors conduct night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The carrier is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. U.S. Navy photo.
World News
US forces destroy five Iranian oil tankers after warship targeted
CENTCOM confirmed that no American personnel were injured when Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a naval craft in regional waters this week.
Sept. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Mark Levin. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Guest Contributor
Attempt to throw Netanyahu under the bus
Mark Levin
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
The ferocious campaign against Netanyahu
Fiamma Nirenstein