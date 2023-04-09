More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Lessons of the energy crisis

American and European leaders haven’t learned them.

Clifford D. May
A view of the Ashalim solar-power station in the Negev Desert, June 19, 2018. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
A view of the Ashalim solar-power station in the Negev Desert, June 19, 2018. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a columnist for The Washington Times and host of the “Foreign Podicy” podcast.
(April 9, 2023 / JNS)

Energy policy is national security policy. So when political leaders get energy policy wrong, they get national security policy wrong.

An obvious example: Germany for years eagerly increased its dependence on Russian oil and gas. German diplomats thought they were implementing a clever strategy: “We’re making Putin dependent on our money!” Then, just over a year ago, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Russian hydrocarbons stopped flowing to Europe.

But it’s not imperialism alone that’s to blame for what Brenda Shaffer calls the world’s “worst energy crisis since World War II.”

A research faculty member at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and a senior adviser for energy at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, she delivered a lecture last month on this topic at the Center for Global Security Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

In addition to relying on Russia for a strategic resource, she explained, German energy policy for almost a decade has aggressively promoted solar and wind power while disinvesting from hydrocarbons. This has led to “the collapse of many energy-intensive industries in Europe.”

President Biden has adopted similar policies. His Inflation Reduction Act has had no impact on inflation. Instead, it provides enormous subsidies for “renewables.”

The cost to taxpayers, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate, will be a stunning $1.2 trillion over 10 years—funds that will not, obviously, be available for strengthening national security at a time of intensifying threats and challenges.

Biden’s energy policy disregards a basic fact: For industrialized economies to function when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, there must be what Shaffer terms a “baseload or a stable source of energy.” Currently, only hydrocarbons or nuclear power can provide that.

She notes that natural gas, “the cleanest of the fossil fuels with very little air pollution impact,” is also a significant input in fertilizers. Restricting the production of natural gas has raised the price of food. That’s good for no one and especially painful for the poor.

Most Western leaders seem oblivious, nodding along as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres insists that a “climate time-bomb is ticking.”

That was his response to the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which acknowledged: “Very high emission scenarios have become less likely but cannot be ruled out.”

Climate scientist Roger Pielke Jr. noted that the same could be said of an extraterrestrial invasion. Should implementing policies to cope with Martians now be the West’s highest priority?

Thanks to Guterres and other alarmists, 60 percent of people living in wealthy countries think climate change “is likely to bring an end to humanity,” as Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, recently wrote. “This is not only untrue,” he added, “it is also harmful because it makes people embrace bad policies.”

Lomborg has estimated that if every nation “fulfills every promise” made in the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, the reduction in temperature rise will be 0.17 degrees Celsius. That would make no difference whatsoever.

He adds: “To fulfill the promises made in the Paris climate accords, the United Nations says, annual reduction by 2030 would have to be eleven times what we managed to achieve when the world ground to a halt during the Covid lockdowns. That is hardly realistic.”

Meanwhile, Germany and other European nations have been buying and burning more coal—the most polluting hydrocarbon—to make up for the oil and gas they no longer receive from Russia.

China is building about one dirty coal-fired plant every week—more than the rest of the world combined. Pollution and CO2 emissions from those plants will vastly exceed any emissions reductions Americans and Europeans can possibly achieve.

China already accounts for more than a quarter of all global CO2 emissions. True, Beijing is also increasingly utilizing solar and wind power. But that’s to augment hydrocarbons rather than replace them—a sensible policy.

China’s rulers also know they will hugely benefit if a global energy system led by the United States—the world’s largest producer of hydrocarbons—transitions to one led by China—the dominant player in renewable technologies, rare earth minerals and components used in the electric vehicles that the Biden administration is spending taxpayer dollars to bribe the auto industry to sell and consumers to purchase.

Those vehicles will require vast amounts of electricity that can’t be generated by renewables alone or distributed adequately by an aging and unreliable grid. Currently, only 3 out of 100 cars in California are EVs. Yet the state recently asked owners for “voluntary electricity conservation” because demand for electricity was exceeding supply. Want to bet that electricity conservation won’t be voluntary a few years from now?

This column began by pointing out that energy policy is national security policy. But as Shaffer noted in her lecture, for many European and American leaders, energy policy has become instead “a subset of climate policy.”

The purpose is to virtue signal. That’s why you’ll see them boast that their policies “address” climate change. Anyone paying attention knows these policies won’t stop or even slow climate change.

The world has warmed by 1.1 Celsius over the last 150 years. Adapting to another degree or two of warming is doable at a reasonable cost. If we want to reduce pollution and carbon dioxide emissions there’s a simple way: utilize more natural gas and nuclear power. Why do most climate activists reject both energy sources?

Current American and European policy—attempting to eliminate hydrocarbons and force a transition to renewables—is weakening national security, causing serious economic dislocations, and making people poorer.

That’s the most important lesson of the energy crisis. European and American leaders are refusing to learn it.

Clifford D. May is founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and a columnist for “The Washington Times.”

Science and Technology U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David