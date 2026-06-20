Is Israel standing alone?

Among the many things U.S. Vice President JD Vance said while displaying his evident antipathy was the notion that it would be in Israel’s interest to accept Donald Trump’s wishes or risk losing its only remaining friend. The remark was strikingly harsh, ignoring the fact that support for Israel stretches from India to Greece and deep into Eastern Europe.

Vance also fails to understand that, for Israel, the stakes involve far more than security. They involve national identity, moral clarity, loyalty to its citizens and its image before a world that expects it to remain bold in the face of encirclement—technologically advanced, courageous and democratic.

Israel is a small country determined to defend its values and its citizens with all its strength, even in the face of American pressure.

Among his many misguided statements, Vance did say one thing that was true: Israel would make peace with Lebanon tomorrow if Hezbollah were disarmed—or disappeared. Lebanon, however, is a victim of both Hezbollah and the United States, which appears willing to offer it as a bargaining chip to Iran in exchange for a ceasefire that Israel can never accept as part of the American agreement.

Friday was a day of heartbreak for Israel, after four soldiers were killed overnight in one of Hezbollah’s continuing attacks and violations of the ceasefire. Israel responded, and its forces continue dismantling the vast military infrastructure Hezbollah built in southern Lebanon to attack the Jewish state—an infrastructure riddled with tunnels, stocked with weapons purchased with Iranian money and prepared for an Oct. 7-style invasion.

Israel has stated that, for now, it cannot withdraw from the 10-kilometer security zone where its forces remain deployed. It cannot abandon the hundreds of thousands of residents of northern Israel who have spent night after night under bombardment and who have lost their homes, schools and livelihoods.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have reiterated that Israel’s right to self-defense remains non-negotiable. Attempts to pressure Netanyahu into leaving the area to facilitate a U.S.-Iran agreement will not succeed.

JD Vance was unable to travel to Bürgenstock, officially because of “logistical reasons.” But Lebanon is the real issue standing between Trump’s unusual agreement and reality. A force fundamentally opposed to peace—radical Islamist Iran—continues to pull the strings and will never genuinely agree to dismantle its nuclear program or abandon its war against the “Great Satan” and the “Little Satan.”

By canceling the Swiss meeting, Iran sought to deepen the rift between the United States and Israel. Yet, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has observed, the Jewish state is “doing the dirty work for everyone.” Israel continues to defend the Western world by refusing to surrender.

It is a difficult burden. Yet there is only Israel—its young men and women on the battlefield, the ingenuity behind some of the world’s most advanced defensive systems and, according to reports, the generosity to treat even wounded Hezbollah fighters in one of its hospitals.

Through Hezbollah, drones, rockets and missiles, Iran employs a strategy of blackmail and murderous antisemitism. Its slaughter of innocent civilians leaves much of the world indifferent. In the 14 points of the agreement, no one commits to protecting women, dissidents or gay people.

It increasingly appears that the West is abandoning what was once the defining creed of our age: human rights.

But Israel remains standing, still holding the flag.