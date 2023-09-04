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Opinion

Israel’s illegal alien problem explodes with Tel Aviv riot

The country is now home to some 60,000 migrants from Africa.

Daniel Greenfield
Eritrean asylum seekers clash with Israeli police in South Tel Aviv, Sept. 2, 2023. Photo by Omer Fichman/Flash90.
Eritrean asylum seekers clash with Israeli police in South Tel Aviv, Sept. 2, 2023. Photo by Omer Fichman/Flash90.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
(Sept. 4, 2023 / JNS)

While Israel’s terrorism problem is widely covered, its problem with illegal migrants isn’t.

Israel is on the migrant route from Africa to Europe. Many of the migrants who make it to Israel don’t actually leave. Parts of Tel Aviv have been taken over by migrants and gangs who have their own no-go zones.

Why don’t you know about it? Because nobody wants to talk about it. The media generally isn’t interested in covering it except when it occasionally reports on pro-migrant leftist protests, and the pro-Israel camp tends to repeat the stuff that the establishment puts out, which is ignoring the problem. The people suffering from the massive illegal alien migrant population are the ones living in poorer parts of Tel Aviv.

The situation has been bad for a long time.

Israel’s new conservative government in part came into office on a promise to finally start deporting the illegals. Unfortunately Israel’s leftist judiciary, especially its Supreme Court, has blocked such efforts. House Democrats also pressured Israel to drop any plan to deport the migrant population.

And this was a government plan to hand the migrants $3,500 and buy them plane tickets.

Now the whole thing has exploded in a way that no one could ignore with riots in the “nicer” part of Tel Aviv. Groups of Eritreans fighting over issues in their home country violently clashed with each other and with police leading to gunfire and serious injuries.

It got ugly.

“Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks, and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live,” according to Israel Hayom.

“Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. One government supporter was lying in a puddle of blood in a children’s playground,” the article continues.

“Israeli police in riot gear shot tear gas, stun grenades, and live rounds while officers on horseback tried to control the protesters, who broke through barricades and hurled chunks of rocks at the police. Police said officers resorted to live fire when they felt their lives were in danger.”

The violence is now impossible to ignore, with Israel National News reporting over 100 wounded in the fracas, including 30 police officers.

May Golan, a longtime activist from South Tel Aviv against the illegal alien takeover, has placed the blame on the leftist justices of the Supreme Court. As did Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“In the Saturday riots, which were only the promo for what awaits us if we do not return the infiltrators to their countries of origin, there is only one responsible [party]: the High Court. For years we have been warning, for years the High Court has prevented any action that would allow the infiltrators to be returned to their homes. That is precisely why we are leading the reforms in the judicial system that will allow elected officials to make decisions and carry them out for the citizens of Israel, their safety and security,” said Smotrich said on Saturday night.

This is why judicial reform is so urgent.

Israel is suffering from the same problems as America, Europe and many other countries. It’s under siege by migrant invaders and domestic pro-leftist protesters.

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