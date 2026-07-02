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Opinion

The real digital activist generation

To save the American dream, we must turn to the 55-plus demographic.

Daniel Rosen
Credit: Pixabay.
An impressionistic image of computer screens. Credit: Pixabay.
Daniel Rosen
Daniel Rosen Daniel Rosen
Daniel Rosen is chairman and co-founder of IMPACT, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to organizing individuals into communities to combat Jew-hatred on social media and beyond.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

For years, conventional wisdom has held that Millennials, Gen Z and Generation Alpha define the social-media conversation and digital activism. They are the experts, we are told, the only ones who understand the language of algorithms and memes.

Conventional wisdom is often wrong because it is usually too simplistic to capture the reality on the ground. This is the case regarding digital activism. We are obsessed with chasing the “new” while completely ignoring the biggest, most potent force in our society: the 55-plus demographic.

To fight the surging tide of socialism and hatred of Western civilization online, we must embrace and encourage this segment of society to become digital activists.

This is an absolute imperative because we are at a crossroads: Either we reclaim the narrative, or we let the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and various communists fill the void.

It is high time to teach our young people the real value of the American dream. They need perspective and must be educated to understand the unique opportunities this nation offers. We cannot afford to let the fringe redefine what it means to be an American.

The 55-plus are true diamonds in the rough. For too long, this group has been written off, underappreciated and kept on the sidelines, but that is a massive strategic blunder. This isn’t just another slice of the population. It is an untapped, high-octane resource for real action.

We must stop underestimating this demographic. If we want to solve our problems, we need to stop looking to who we think should be doing the work and start leveraging the ones who are ready to get it done.

Walk into almost any community rally, school board, solidarity march or local organizing meeting today, and you will notice a glaring demographic reality: It isn’t the college students or 20-somethings leading the charge into the streets.

More often than not, it’s the 55-plus demographic showing up. They are organized, possess the life experience to recognize the historical gravity of this moment, and, crucially, have time to dedicate to the fight.

We need to stop looking to who we think should be doing the work and start leveraging the ones who are really ready to get it done.

Why aren’t level-headed young people as engaged as we need them to be? It’s a complex question, but while we grapple with it, we cannot afford to leave our greatest asset on the sidelines. There is a massive, untapped resource waiting to be deployed: older Americans who care deeply, possess immense institutional memory, and are ready to stand on the front lines online and off.

They only need to be given the weapons.

To harness this power, a vital effort is now afoot in local areas with plans to expand nationwide: the creation of Digital Defender Workshops.

The goal of these workshops is simple yet revolutionary: to demystify the mechanics of modern social media, to teach participants how to open and secure accounts, and to empower them to take strategic, coordinated action. By transforming eager community members into disciplined digital warriors, these workshops aim to flood the digital public square with truth, historical context and unapologetic American pride.

The stakes are too high to let extremism define our children’s future. We have to reclaim the narrative or let the DSA continue to cast America as a villain.

We must stop treating social-media advocacy as a young person’s game. The new reality is beautifully ironic: It is the 55-plus demographic—the very demographic often dismissed as tech-averse—that possesses the time, passion and organizational willpower to save the day and successfully defend the American ideal.

It’s time to give them the digital tools they need and let them lead. The 55-plus digital defender movement is in action!

Science and Technology U.S. Politics
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