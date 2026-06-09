The Gofman era: Mossad and the long war against Tehran

Roman Gofman’s appointment as the new director of the Mossad is not merely a routine transition inside Israel’s intelligence hierarchy. It signals the arrival of a more aggressive strategic doctrine at a moment when Israel increasingly views its confrontation with the Islamic Republic not as a temporary security crisis, but as a generational struggle over the future balance of power in the Middle East.

For years, Israel’s primary objective was containment: preventing Tehran from crossing the nuclear threshold, limiting Hezbollah’s missile capabilities, disrupting arms transfers to proxies, and delaying Iran’s regional expansion through covert operations and strategic deterrence. Under figures such as Meir Dagan, Tamir Pardo, Yossi Cohen and David Barnea, Mossad evolved into one of the most sophisticated intelligence organizations in the modern world, pioneering a shadow-war model built on sabotage, cyber warfare, assassinations, infiltration, deception and operational disruption.

But the Middle East that emerged after Oct. 7 and the regional wars of 2025-26 are fundamentally different from the one Israel faced before.

The old doctrine of “managing the threat” appears increasingly obsolete. Israel’s security establishment now seems to believe that the Islamic Republic itself—not merely its nuclear program or its proxy militias—has become the central engine of regional instability.

The challenge is no longer confined to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen or Shi’ite militias in Iraq. From Israel’s perspective, the core threat is the ideological-security architecture headquartered in Tehran: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, the Ministry of Intelligence, in addition to the vast transnational system of covert finance, proxy warfare, cyber operations and revolutionary militancy that sustains them.

This transformation matters because it reflects a historic shift in Israeli strategic thinking. The issue is no longer simply deterrence. Increasingly, it is strategic exhaustion.

Israel appears to have concluded that as long as the ideological machinery of the Islamic Republic survives, instability across the Middle East will continuously regenerate itself. Every ceasefire becomes temporary. Every proxy can be rebuilt. Every militia can be rearmed. Every diplomatic pause merely delays another cycle of confrontation.

In that context, Gofman’s background is highly significant. Unlike many traditional intelligence bureaucrats, he emerges from a battlefield-operational culture shaped by asymmetric warfare, military command and multi-layered combat planning. In many ways, his profile resembles the operational doctrine associated with Meir Dagan more than the cautious institutional style of classical intelligence administration. Dagan transformed the Mossad into a relentless covert-action machine focused on disrupting Iran’s strategic rise long before much of the world fully understood the scale of Tehran’s ambitions.

Gofman may now inherit a far broader mission.

The survival and endurance of Israel increasingly depend on dismantling the destructive regime structure in Tehran and weakening the transnational terror architecture it commands across the region. From Israel’s perspective, this is no longer merely an intelligence contest; it is an existential struggle over whether a revolutionary regime built on ideological militancy and organized terror can continue reshaping the Middle East through permanent instability.

That explains the unprecedented rhetoric heard during the transition ceremony between Barnea and Gofman. For decades, Israeli intelligence leaders traditionally spoke with extreme caution in public. Mossad chiefs avoided explicit political language, especially regarding regime change inside Iran. Yet both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Mossad director Barnea openly referred to the possibility—and even the necessity—of the eventual collapse of the Islamic Republic.

This was not accidental rhetoric. It reflected a deeper recognition inside parts of Israel’s security establishment that a rare historical window may now be emerging.

Years of economic deterioration, internal power struggles, widespread social unrest, nationwide anti-regime protests, proxy attrition, intelligence penetrations, military setbacks and growing public exhaustion have exposed structural vulnerabilities inside the Iranian system that were once difficult to imagine. For Israeli strategists, the question is no longer whether Tehran can still inflict damage—it clearly can—but whether the regime can indefinitely preserve the ideological model that has sustained its regional expansion since 1979.

The new strategic horizon is more ambitious, more aggressive and more existential.

Yet Israeli planners also understand the danger of underestimating the regime’s capacity for adaptation. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to reorganize crises, regenerate networks, mobilize proxies and survive periods of severe pressure. That is precisely why the new doctrine increasingly emphasizes permanent shadow warfare rather than isolated tactical victories.

The objective is no longer a single operation, a temporary ceasefire or even a delayed nuclear timeline. The objective is the systematic erosion of the regime’s ability to reproduce instability across the Middle East.

This explains why Israel’s intelligence cooperation with several Gulf Arab states has become strategically indispensable. Quiet regional coordination on cyber defense, maritime security, financial tracking, proxy disruption and intelligence-sharing is gradually producing the foundations of a new Middle Eastern security architecture. Although political tensions remain, a shared regional understanding has emerged: the transnational network directed by the IRGC threatens not only Israel, but also the stability of Arab states seeking economic modernization and strategic normalization.

In many ways, the emerging alignment between Israel and major Gulf powers—particularly, Saudi Arabia—represents one of the most important geopolitical transformations of the post-Arab Spring Middle East.

Meanwhile, for ordinary Iranians, the language now coming from Israeli intelligence circles carries symbolic weight of its own. Many Iranians who participated in repeated waves of anti-regime protests no longer view the Islamic Republic merely as an authoritarian government. They increasingly see it as an entrenched ideological-security structure sustained through repression at home and organized violence abroad.

The fact that Israeli officials now publicly discuss regime change signals that the confrontation with Tehran has evolved beyond disputes over uranium enrichment or missile ranges. It has become a broader struggle over the future political identity of the region itself.

Whether Gofman can elevate Mossad operations to an even more effective level than the eras of his predecessors remains uncertain. But one reality is becoming increasingly clear: Israel no longer appears willing to accept a strategy based solely on containment.

The new strategic horizon is more ambitious, more aggressive and more existential.

It seeks not only to disrupt individual terror plots or delay nuclear capabilities, but to gradually dismantle the ideological and operational infrastructure of a regime that has spent decades exporting revolutionary violence across the Middle East.

History may ultimately remember that the Islamic Republic came to power through political Islam and survived through organized terror. But it may also remember that the same machinery of permanent confrontation eventually generated the strategic backlash, regional exhaustion and internal decay that placed the regime itself on the road toward collapse.