Eschatological anti-Zionism: The battle for the future of history

Much of the modern conversation around anti-Zionism is framed in political terms—territory, nationalism, human rights. These are real dimensions of the conflict. But they do not fully explain its intensity, persistence or global reach.

At a deeper level, something else is at work.

What is being contested is not only the existence of a state, but a narrative: the biblical account of history and the role it assigns to the Jewish people. The return of the Jews to their land, the restoration of sovereignty and the centrality of Jerusalem are not merely political developments within that framework; they are part of a larger story about where history is heading.

It is this story, made visible in the modern State of Israel, that places it in tension with other systems of thought—systems that offer their own comprehensive visions of humanity’s future.

Among these, three stand out in the modern era: Islamism, Nazism and Marxism. Each differs profoundly in origin and expression. Yet each, in its own way, advances an alternative account of history—one that does not easily accommodate the biblical role assigned to the Jewish people.

The result is what might be called eschatological anti-Zionism: opposition not only to Israel as a political entity, but to what Israel represents within a larger narrative of history.

This dynamic is particularly visible in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Its confrontation with Israel is often interpreted through the lens of strategy or regional politics. But the regime’s own language points in another direction. Its worldview is shaped by Mahdaviat, the belief that history is moving toward the appearance of the Mahdi and the establishment of a just Islamic order.

Within this framework, Israel occupies a unique place. It is not only a geopolitical rival but a theological tension. If the biblical narrative—of exile, return and restoration—is unfolding in real time, then the Islamic claim to final revelation is placed under strain. Israel is therefore perceived, in certain strands of thought, not only as a territorial challenge but as a theological one.

This helps explain why the language surrounding the conflict is often explicitly religious. Hamas, for instance, framed the invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as “Al-Aqsa Flood,” invoking sacred geography and embedding the conflict within a broader struggle over Islamic destiny.

What may appear disproportionate or irrational from a purely secular perspective becomes more intelligible when viewed through this lens.

A similar pattern, in a different form, can be observed in Nazism. The Nazi project was not only political but civilizational. Its vision of a “Thousand-Year Reich” echoed the structure of a millennial horizon. The concept of a “master race” functioned, in part, as a replacement for the idea of a “chosen people.”

Within this framework, the Jewish people represented more than a minority group. Their continued existence, and especially the prospect of their return to their ancestral land, stood in tension with the Nazi vision of history. What they embodied pointed to a different narrative—one that the regime could not integrate.

Marxism, too, presents itself as a comprehensive account of history. Though framed in materialist terms, it offers a trajectory that culminates in a transformed human order. Karl Marx described his system as “the solution to the riddle of history,” a formulation that echoes the language of ultimate resolution.

In its contemporary forms, this vision often merges with technological and social utopianism—the belief that human society, and even human nature, can be reshaped through scientific and political means. Yet here, too, a tension emerges.

A people defined by covenant, history and land—whose national revival appears to mirror ancient prophetic themes—does not easily fit within a system that seeks to move beyond such particular identities toward a universal end state.

Across these otherwise divergent systems, a structural similarity becomes visible. Each offers a vision of the future. Each seeks to shape the direction of history. And each encounters difficulty in accounting for the reemergence of Israel as a living expression of an older, biblically rooted narrative.

This helps explain a persistent feature of contemporary discourse: Israel’s singular status. It is not only criticized; it is intensely scrutinized, symbolically charged and often treated as a focal point for broader ideological struggles. The scale of attention directed toward it far exceeds what might be expected based on size or power alone.

Israel, in this sense, functions as more than a state. It becomes a point of reference in a wider debate about history, identity and destiny.

The rebirth of Israel has given concrete form to ideas long contained in text and tradition. A people dispersed across continents has returned. A land associated with desolation has undergone renewal. Jerusalem, which is central to multiple religious imaginations, has once again become a focal point of sovereignty and contention.

What was once abstract has, for many, become visible. Yet this visibility doesn’t settle the debate. It intensifies it.

At its core, the conflict surrounding Israel reflects a deeper question: Which account of history is to be taken as authoritative? Is the future to be understood through the biblical narrative and its covenantal framework, or through alternative systems that propose different paths and endpoints for humanity?

When this dimension is overlooked, the persistence and intensity of anti-Zionism can seem disproportionate or difficult to explain. Secular analysis, focused primarily on material or political factors, often lacks the categories needed to fully account for the deeper architecture of the conflict.

Understanding that architecture does not resolve the conflict. But it does clarify its nature.

At its deepest level, anti-Zionism is not only about opposition to a state. It is bound up with a contest between competing visions of history—visions in which the place of the Jewish people, and the meaning of their return, carry implications far beyond the boundaries of Israel itself.