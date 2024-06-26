More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The EMP threat to the West

The “evil four” alliance between North Korea, China, Russia and Iran seeks to destroy America’s superpower status.

Gerald Platt
Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a joint press conference after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Arctic Warrior Event Center at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Gerald Platt
Gerald Platt Gerald Platt
Gerald Platt is a New York-based investor and president of American Friends of Likud.
(June 26, 2024 / JNS)

An EMP is essentially a large nuclear bomb that explodes in the outer atmosphere. In the cone-shaped area below, all electrical infrastructure and electronic devices fail. The area can be predetermined by arranging the size of the cone beforehand. So, for example, an attack could be focused on greater Chicago or the entire Midwest.

The explosion causes no immediate deaths. But after roughly 10 days, many people will die due to a lack of food (because refrigeration is impossible), water (most water is delivered by electric pumps), working sewer systems, communications, transportation, etc.

Russia is now perfecting such a weapon. They are sending a nuclear device into space mounted on a satellite. It will be ready for use if and when Russia deems it necessary. We have no defense against it.

Developing this weapon constitutes a serious violation of past treaties. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that the Biden administration is incapable of making or following through on any threats.

Teddy Roosevelt’s advice, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far,” does not apply in this case. The only stick we’re carrying is a cane. And everybody knows it.

In my recent meeting with a ranking House Intelligence Committee member, we discussed the “evil four": North Korea, China, Russia and Iran. They have individual agreements among themselves for mutual protection, NATO style. (Putin was in North Korea last weekend.) Three of the four are already nuclear powers. Iran will likely make it a quartet.

Regarding Iran, America survived the Cold War because of the doctrine of mutual assured destruction (MAD). No one wanted to be the recipient of a massive reciprocal nuclear attack. Despite the Cold War arms buildup, not a single nuclear missile was fired. We tend to think similarly about Iran, but we are completely wrong.

The Iranian mullahs believe that their Twelfth Imam—an occluded messianic figure termed the Mahdi—is on earth but in hiding. The Iranian regime is convinced that it must make him appear and manifest himself. This is a religious obligation in Shi’ite Islam.

How does MAD apply in this context? Well, Iran is a big country with more than 90 million residents. If even 50% of its population dies in a war with the West, the Iranian regime will see them all as martyrs of God who will go to heaven.

So, MAD is no threat to them. They see such destruction as a victory—a win for them. Americans do not understand this way of thinking, nor that it is in the service of Iran’s ultimate objective of the Islamification of the West.

What about the Sunni Saudi Arabia? Its leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is trying very hard to bring his country into the 21st century. He’s accomplishing this by eliminating radical Islam and proposing a more moderate form of the faith. All Sunni beliefs and directives, globally, come from Saudi Arabia. They are very different from Iran’s.

Note that none of the above has anything to do with Israel, Gaza or the current war. It has been brewing for a while. The alliance of North Korea, China, Russia and Iran is focused on destroying America’s superpower status.

At the moment, Iran in particular is creating havoc in the Middle East through their proxy terror groups: the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas. Clearly, the immediate threat is to Israel, but the ultimate target is Western “dominance.”

This is a major threat to the West. The United States should wake up to it and fast. Hopefully, it’s not too late.

Iran Asia Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David