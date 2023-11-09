More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Poynter, PolitiFact ‘fact check’ misleads on beheadings

If these organizations are the credible fact checkers they claim to be, they owe readers an apology.

Gilead Ini
Kibbutz Be'eri
A home in Kibbutz Be’eri after Hamas terrorists attacked civilians of all ages, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90,
Gilead Ini
Gilead Ini is a senior research analyst at CAMERA. His commentary has appeared in numerous publications, including The Jerusalem Post, The Christian Science Monitor, Columbia Journalism Review and National Review.
(Nov. 9, 2023 / JNS)

Note: This piece references gruesome and distressing atrocities by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The Poynter Institute bills itself as a specialist in journalistic ethics and accuracy. It owns a newspaper, runs a journalism school, operates a well-known fact-checking organization and claims to be no less than “the global authority on trust, transparency and accountability journalism.”

If so, it must urgently correct its recent story about Hamas atrocities and prominently retract one of its main arguments.

An Oct. 24 fact check by Poynter and PolitiFact shows inexplicable sloppiness (at best) on a topic that deserves utmost care—the youngest victims of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. The piece, by PolitiFact staff writer Sara Swann, repeatedly flip-flops on the proposition being examined—first, whether the Palestinian terror group Hamas beheaded any Israeli babies, then whether it beheaded 40 babies, and back again. In conflating the two, the piece falsely makes the case that politicians and media outlets spread misinformation on the issue, and worse, falsely communicates that there’s no merit to the idea that Hamas beheaded babies.

The story slips back and forth between the distinct propositions as if they’re identical. The headline promises to tackle “uncorroborated reports of beheaded babies,” period. But the piece opens with a reference to unverified claims that Hamas beheaded “dozens of babies.” The piece insists this claim of “dozens” of decapitations was spread by certain politicians and news reports—but as proof links to statements referring just to beheadings, not dozens of them. The author asks, “So why did a weakly sourced claim about 40 beheaded babies travel far and wide?” But shortly thereafter, she charges news outlets with having “repeated the claim that Hamas had beheaded babies,” period.

The errors begin from the top of the report. Its headline reads, “How media outlets and politicians amplified uncorroborated reports of beheaded babies in Israel.” The subhead continues, “The claim stemmed from reporting by an Israel-based news reporter who cited Israeli soldiers. The report has not been corroborated by other sources.” But as we note below, it has been corroborated.

Misrepresenting politicians and news organizations

The body of the piece wastes little time before confusing the two distinct claims. The second paragraph introduces the charge that Hamas beheaded “dozens” of babies, while the third paragraph charges that this claim was repeated by politicians, media outlets and social media users:

“There have been verified reports that Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7, committed violence against children. But one particularly disturbing claim — that the Palestinian militant group beheaded dozens of babies — gained prominence in the days after the massacre, amplified at the U.S. and Israeli governments’ highest levels. This report remains unverified.

“Since the attack, the claim has been widely repeated by politicians including President Joe Biden, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; news outlets, such as CNN, Fox News and the New York Post; Israeli officials, including the prime minister’s office; actor Noah Schnapp and other social media users with large followings.”

But not one of the linked statements by politicians describe “dozens” of beheaded babies. Biden referenced “terrorists beheading children.” Greene spoke of Hamas “cutting off babies’ heads.” And Stefanik named “the beheadings of babies” among Hamas’s atrocities.

Nor do the links to news organizations show what the author purports. CNN cited Israeli officials who said “babies and toddlers were found with their heads decapitated.” Fox correctly cited Israeli media referring to “dozens of dead babies, some with their heads chopped off.” And the New York Post likewise pointed to Israeli reports that “Hamas terrorists slaughtered at least 40 babies and young children — decapitating some of them.”

Swann provides no link to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, and we’ve found no evidence that the office referred to dozens of decapitated babies.

And even among the five cited “social media users with large followings” (which include a TikTok account with 1,383 followers as of this writing), two of the posts did not reference 40 beheaded babies.

With the exception of the three other social media accounts, then, Poynter “corrected” something that wasn’t actually said.

Casting doubt on any beheadings

Along with continued slipperiness regarding what, exactly, is being disproved, the piece stumbles in other ways, all seemingly meant to cast doubt on whether Hamas committed the atrocity in question.

Poynter correctly noted that some people mistakenly merged two separate reports by Israeli news channel i24. According to the station, an Israeli soldier in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, estimated that perhaps 40 children were murdered. Separately, an i24 reporter had noted that she was told of decapitated babies. Contrary to how some social media users understood it, she never reported that there were 40 beheaded babies.

But the fact check doesn’t limit itself to untangling this misimpression. It also works to raise doubts that there were any beheadings at all, with a series of “but” statements doing much of the work:

• “Political leaders, first in Israel, then the U.S., gave the beheadings claim more credibility early on. But officials then amended their statements, which increased confusion.” (Emphasis added)

• “The i24 News reporter said the claim came from Israeli soldiers, but the Israel Defense Forces had not confirmed how many babies were killed or if any were beheaded.” (Emphasis added)

• “The beheadings claim traced back to a reporter who said she was relaying soldiers’ firsthand accounts. But other journalists on the ground in Kfar Aza, including Oren Ziv of +972 Magazine, which covers Israel and Palestine, and Samuel Forey of the French news outlet Le Monde, said their reporting did not corroborate this report.” (Emphasis added.)

Poynter quotes further from the two writers:

“During the tour through Kfar Aza, Ziv said he saw no evidence that Hamas beheaded babies, ‘and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn’t mention any such incidents,’ he posted on X. Ziv said journalists in Kfar Aza were allowed to talk to hundreds of soldiers without supervision from the Israel Defense Forces’ communication team.

“Similarly, Forey said, ‘No one told me about beheadings, even less about beheaded children, even less about 40 beheaded children.’ Forey said emergency services personnel he spoke with had not seen any decapitated bodies.”

First, it should be clear (and should have been clear to Poynter) that in a large-scale recovery operation like the one in Kfar Aza, where “hundreds” of soldiers are sorting through the carnage, it might be expected that some encountered the atrocity while others did not. The headline for such a scenario is that soldiers reported seeing the awful sight.

It doesn’t prove much that Oren Ziv didn’t hear what the i24 reporter heard—regardless of what Ziv might think it meant.

Perhaps more notable is that even Ziv, a writer for a fringe and virulently anti-Israel magazine, seemed to pull back from his conclusion. In an addendum to his posts on X, posted a few hours after he first noted his skepticism, he wrote: “Update: this story is still unfolding and information is still coming in that needs to be verified. I will update when I have more.” (He hasn’t followed up.) Incredibly, Poynter, which points to Ziv as evidence that babies might not have been beheaded, declined to mention this equivocation.

Forey, too, seemed to understand the limitation of one reporter’s experience in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas rampage. “I cannot verify these child beheadings,” he explained in the same Oct. 12 series of posts cited by Poynter, before quickly adding: “The future will provide further details.”

And it did.

Full reporting

If Poynter or any other news organization chooses to publish an in-depth investigation into reports of a gruesome atrocity, they have a responsibility to do so fully and fairly. This would require citing not only those who hadn’t encountered evidence of the atrocity, but also the full range of eyewitnesses and senior recovery workers.

On Oct. 11, CBS reported: “Yossi Landau, the head of operations for the southern region of Zaka, Israel’s volunteer civilian emergency response organization, told CBS News on Wednesday that he personally saw adults and children, including babies, who had been beheaded.” (He said the same on the day Poynter published its fact check.)

Also on Oct. 11, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told an audience:

“We got very, very disturbing reports that came from the ground that there were babies that had been beheaded, and I admit it took us some time to really understand and to verify that report, and it was hard to believe that even Hamas cloud perform such a barbaric act, but after eyewitnesses came forward and after a senior official in the Israeli [coroner] service Zaka came forward on record on CBS News and said, yes, I saw the bodies of beheaded babies, I think we can now say with relative confidence that this is unfortunately what happened in Be’eri.”

(Poynter, which insists that “the Israel Defense Forces had not confirmed how many babies were killed or if any were beheaded,” conceals Conricus’s comment from readers, though they were apparently aware of his words—while making a different point, the fact check cites a CNN article that includes the quote.)

That same day, IDF spokesperson Libby Weiss told CBS News “that more than one of the Israeli soldiers who first reached Kfar Aza reported finding ‘beheaded children of varying ages, ranging from babies to slightly older children,’ along with adults who had also been dismembered.”

On Oct. 15, the New York Times reported that Col. Golan Vach, the commander of Israel’s national search-and-rescue unit, found a murdered mother and child, and that “the head of the baby was severed from the torso of the burned remains.”

On Oct. 15, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported from the military base housing the corpses of murdered Israelis that, “According to the people involved in handling the bodies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s description of beheaded babies is accurate.”

On Oct. 16, ABC News reported that a “senior Israeli official” referenced the existence of images of beheaded babies.

On Oct. 20, The Daily Mail quoted a Col. Rabbi Haim Weisberg, working from the military base identifying the remains of Israelis, as saying: “We have babies with their heads cut off. Bodies without hands, without legs, without genitals.”

Also on Oct. 20, The Media Line reported that Chen Kugel, who runs the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, described beheaded babies:

“Kugel also explained that the age range of the victims spans from 3 months to 80 or 90 years old. Many bodies, including those of babies, are without heads.

“Asked if they were decapitated, Kugel answered yes. Although he admits that, given the circumstances, it’s difficult to ascertain whether they were decapitated before or after death, as well as how they were beheaded, ‘whether cut off by knife or blown off by RPG,’ he explained.”

Each of these reports preceded Poynter’s fact check. Each tells us more than any journalist or spokesperson who was unable to confirm the atrocities in the first days after the villages were recaptured. None are reflected in the piece.

A good-faith fact checker would account for these reports. If they insist there are compelling reasons to disbelieve Dr. Kugel, Rabbi Weisberg, Yossi Landau and each of the news reporters responsible for the above stories, they would lay that out as well. But to ignore these accounts, to falsely report that there is no corroboration, or falsely suggest army spokespeople didn’t mention beheadings?

Poynter might also consider revisiting the issue to explain away subsequent coverage: France 24’s Oct. 27 report quoting Col. Vach, who recounted, “I saw a decapitated baby. I took it up with my hands and I carried it, and I put it in the body bag. I personally did it.” Or USA Today’s Oct. 31 report that “a group of 200 forensic pathologists, anthropologists, radiologists and other experts from Israel, the U.S., Switzerland, New Zealand and elsewhere ... reported on Oct. 16 that victims of the Hamas attack were executed, bound and burned alive, and others were found decapitated—many of whom were babies.” Or Sky News’s Nov. 5 post noting, “Images seen by Sky News show ... a child beheaded.”)

Hamas committed countless atrocities during its Oct. 7 massacre. Among the thousand-plus civilians slaughtered, there is evidence that the Palestinian attackers shot, stabbed, beheaded, burned and raped civilians of all ages. The multiple reports of decapitated babies moves the needle only so much. But in the aftermath of the attack, a cottage industry of fact-checks like the one published by Poynter has flourished. Many commit the same journalistic sins—latching on too tightly to confusion about numbers, clinging too eagerly to spokesmen and journalists who weren’t in a position to confirm accounts of the atrocities, all while ignoring the breadth of evidence.

Not all of those raising questions are considered credible fact checkers. Poynter and PolitiFact believe themselves to be. They owe readers an editors’ note apologizing for the sloppy and misleading fact check.

Originally published by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

Hamas Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David