Celebrity letter slandering Israel promotes antisemitic hate and violence

An open “letter” signed by some 200 celebrities earlier this month calling for the release of Palestinian serial murderer Marwan Barghouti bases its demand on lies against Israel and not a shred of proof. There is no verifiable evidence that Barghouti, who some outrageously call the “Palestinian Mandela,” has been mistreated or denied his legal rights.

The Dec. 3 pronouncement is one more slander against Israel that seeks to normalize antisemitism worldwide. Indeed, notorious antisemitic celebrities, such as model Bella Hadid and Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters, have added their imprimatur to these new lies for their millions of followers.

Those who ponder the causes of increased attacks on Jews can thank the activists who support the “Free Barghouti” slanders. Find further evidence by mapping the meteoric rise of antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, 2023. Indeed, in just three months that followed the Oct. 7 massacre, antisemitic incidents in the United States shot up by 361%!

This exploding antisemitism—now 70% of all religious-based hate crimes—includes a significant increase in violence against Jews. Last week’s brutal massacre on Bondi Beach, Australia, followed post-Oct. 7 demonstrations in Sydney, in which mobs chanted “Gas the Jews.” Terrorists who slaughtered 15 people and wounded more than 40 others at a Chanukah celebration were reportedly inspired by the Islamist group, ISIS.

Media, politicians and celebrities often deny or ignore the connection between the Islamist-inspired, so-called “Free Palestine” movement and violence against Jews. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did exactly that when he refused to acknowledge any connection between his recognition of “Palestine” and the Bondi Beach massacre. Anyone who denies the connection between Islamist activism and antisemitic violence is complicit in the damage, injuries and lives lost.

Barghouti is no Mandela; claims of mistreatment are bogus. Earlier this month, The Guardian compared the campaign to free Barghouti to the free Nelson Mandela campaign, quoting the South African leader saying, “What is happening to Barghouti is the same as what happened to me.” While there is zero proof that Mandela said this, media and Barghouti supporters continue claiming it.

Moreover, Barghouti is surely no Mandela. Since his conviction by an Israeli court of murdering five people in three separate terrorist attacks, Barghouti’s lawyers, family and other supporters have accused Israeli authorities of beating him, subjecting him to cruel prison conditions and denying him due process. Yet they produce no solid evidence supporting these accusations.

No medical evidence suggests that Barghouti has suffered abuse, nor are his prison conditions inhumane. In fact, journalist Reuven Ben Shalom reported Barghouti’s cell as well-lit and teeming with books supplied by the Israel Prison Service, which enabled him to complete a Ph.D.

Furthermore, Barghouti received a fair and impartial trial, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He was actually acquitted of most charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence and had the right to appeal his claims of abuse, but chose not to.

In short, hard facts confirm Barghouti is an arch terrorist who still refuses to recognize Israel or renounce terrorism against innocents. And yet, 200 celebrities want this terrorist free.

When celebrities feed lies to millions of followers, antisemitism grows. Waters, with some 2.7 million followers on Facebook, promotes conspiracy theories about “Zionist” power and falsely compares Israel to Nazi Germany. Hadid, whose Instagram account boasts more than 61 million followers, accuses Israel of genocide with no evidence. Such accusations by high-profile celebrities slander Israel and the Jewish people as uniquely oppressive, contributing to an environment justifying antisemitic actions.

Antisemitism has become rampant since the Oct. 7 massacre. More than 10,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded by the Anti-Defamation League between October 2023 and September 2024 in the United States, a 200% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Attacks are also skyrocketing in other countries. In France, antisemitic incidents surged from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023. In the United Kingdom, incidents rose from 1,662 in 2022 to 4,103 in 2023. Australia experienced a fourfold increase in documented antisemitic incidents in 2024, with reported antisemitic incidents rising from 495 to 2,062—the steepest rise among English-speaking countries with available data, according to the “J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism 2025.”

Slander + demands to “globalize the intifada” = violence. The United States saw a 21% increase in antisemitic assaults in 2024 compared to the previous year. In France, antisemitic assaults nearly doubled from 43 in 2022 to 85 in 2023. Similarly, the United Kingdom saw 266 assaults in 2023 compared to 136 in 2022. However, the worst increase in violent antisemitism was felt in Australia, where there were 65 assaults in 2024 compared to just 11 in 2023—a 491% increase! Not surprisingly, Australia was where the worst antisemitic attack outside of Israel since Oct. 7, 2023: the Bondi Beach massacre.

Failure to connect “Free Palestine” with surging antisemitism has deadly consequences. This was Australian Prime Minister Albanese’s mistake. Not only did he fail to connect the “Free Palestine” movement with skyrocketing antisemitism in his country, but he also encouraged this movement by rewarding Hamas with recognition of a Palestinian state. But when asked if he accepted “any link between that recognition and the massacre in Bondi,” he said, “No, I don’t.” Meanwhile, reports indicate the two terrorists suspected of carrying out the Bondi Beach massacre were likely present at an anti-Israel demonstration in Sydney just two days after the Oct.7 massacre, in which demonstrators chanted “F**k the Jews!”

The media is no better. Shortly after the Bondi Beach massacre, for example, CNN interviewed notorious, fringe anti-Zionist, BDS-supporting Jew Antony Loewenstein, who rejected any connection between the “Free Palestine” movement and antisemitism, saying that proponents of this movement were simply exercising their right to free speech in criticizing Israel. Make no mistake: Chanting “from the river to the sea” is not criticism; it is a call for Israel’s destruction.

Celebrity Oprah Winfrey’s reaction to the Bondi Beach massacre was even more absurd. Not only did she fail to reference the connection between “Free Palestine” and the massacre, she failed to mention the targeted Jewish community.

When media, political leaders, celebrities and others lie about and/or refuse to acknowledge the connection between anti-Israel movements and antisemitic acts of violence, they in effect encourage that violence.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).