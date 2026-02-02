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Opinion

The connection between diversity and crime

Homogeneous Japan has literally no crime, whereas heterogeneity in Western countries is fueling it.

Joseph Puder
Woman on Train in Kyoto, Japan
A woman rides the subway in Kyoto, Japan. Credit: devinedsel/Pixabay.
Joseph Puder
Joseph Puder Joseph Puder
Joseph Puder is the founder and director of the Interfaith Taskforce for America and Israel (ITAI).
(Feb. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Western liberal mind has convinced itself that to be decent and humane, society must engage in diversity. True, manifold opinions can be creative and constructive. There is, however, another form of diversity that has been disastrous for native European societies.

Perhaps the best example of this is the case of Sweden. In the 1950s, Sweden was largely a homogeneous society. It was known for its low crime rates, characterized by a cohesive society with high trust, where people left homes unlocked, and bicycle theft was minimal. Today, after importing hundreds of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, it has become the “rape capital of Europe.”

Sweden’s Socialist governments cared more about multiculturalism, as well as appearing as “humanitarian,” rather than maintaining the cozy, crime-free society, where, for instance, women could walk alone after midnight. They opened their gates to multitudes of people, primarily from Muslim countries—Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Syria and sub-Saharan Africa—whose Islamic culture is not liberal and certainly not progressive.

Women in these societies are not much more than chattel—the personal possession of men, who demand they be submissive. Moreover, the more radical Islamists among them actually find satisfaction in intimidating the Christian infidels of their host country.

When speaking of homogeneity, the intent is not in reference to race, religion or ethnicity, but rather, cultural homogeneity. When members of society accept the same moral codes and live in accordance with them, their skin color or religious preference does not matter.

However, the elites of Western European states have blindly imported hordes of migrants whose moral codes and behavior differ vastly from those of the established population. For Europeans with a colonial past (Britain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain) and, more recently, Germany and the Scandinavian states, it was white guilt that motivated them to admit Afghanis, Iraqis, Syrians and sub-Saharan Africans.

The actions taken by the Western host countries resulted in the creation of two parallel societies. In short order, where opposing world outlooks collided, tensions were bound to flare up. The migrants brought their home cultures, including their foods, dress, music, attitudes toward women, laws, hygiene, etc.

In Britain, Pakistani Muslim men exploited, drugged, abused and groomed more than 1,400 young British girls, preparing them to be sex slaves. In France, radicalized North-African Muslims were found engaging in terror against infidels because, according to their religious beliefs, France ought to become Muslim. In Britain, churches have been converted to mosques; in London and in other major cities, Muslims control the streets and mayoral offices.

As early as 1998, Bruce Bawer, an American living in Europe, was writing about the problem he was witnessing in cities across the continent, including Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Stockholm. In his book, While Europe Slept, he recounts the rapid expansion of Muslim enclaves and how the unassimilated immigrants would prowl the streets threatening infidels, Jews, white women and homosexuals.

Unlike Western European and North American (United States and Canada) states, Japan is a homogeneous society. Tokyo does not admit migrants and, unlike America (where, instead of assimilating the Spanish speakers, local and federal governments provide Spanish as another official language), in Japan, there is only one official language and culture. It has exceptionally low crime rates, especially for violent offenses like homicide (around 0.2 per 100,000 people), significantly lower than many Western nations. In Japan, there is clarity of behavior stemming from common mores and shared beliefs. The Japanese do not feel guilty about their society being homogeneous, nor the absence of Western-like diversity.

The keyword in the context of diversity is assimilation.

In Germany, the migrants of 2015 that then-Chancellor Angela Merkel let in for humanitarian reasons—from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria—have not assimilated. The explosion of crime in Germany, particularly rapes, has to do with the inability of the Middle Eastern Muslim males to perceive lightly dressed German women (immodestly, as they perceive it) as nothing more than prostitutes; hence, raping them is no crime.

In the United States, the term “melting pot” is associated with the British author Israel Zangwill, who popularized the idea in his 1908 play about immigrant assimilation in America. Zangwill’s play depicted a Russian Jewish immigrant creating an “American Symphony,” which became a cultural touchstone for the idea of diverse cultures blending into one new American identity. In their influential 1963 book, Beyond the Melting Pot, Nathan Glazer and Daniel P. Moynihan famously argued that the “melting pot” ideal would prevail—the belief that immigrants would blend into a homogeneous American culture. Regrettably, subsequent decades proved otherwise.

There was a time when all ethnic, religious and racial groups found common ground in the American experience; all groups opted to become American with shared values and culture. European ethnics: German, Irish, Italian, Poles, Jews, blacks and Puerto Ricans strove to become Americans. The shared experiences during World War II melted the differences. In the 1950s and 1960s, everyone wanted to be part of the American culture.

Today, America no longer seeks to assimilate its immigrants into the melting pot. The influx of Spanish-speaking migrants from Mexico, Central and South America is accommodated by making the Spanish language as official as English. That, in itself, runs counter to the idea of the melting pot.

Diversity has now created disconnected communities that have eroded the strength of American ideals. No longer is there a government campaign for assimilation into the American way of life, which has become diluted. The liberal establishment, especially in academia, has fostered diversity. Diverse and disconnected communities create envy, resentment and anger among the less accomplished groups. Anger and resentment create crime.

The need for reviving the melting-pot culture in America has never been more critical. The United States needs cultural homogeneity, united by shared ideals and purpose.

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