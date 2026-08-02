Unassimilated Muslim migrants in Germany are compromising its future

One of the sad ironies of our world today, especially regarding Germany and much of Europe, is that their loyal Jewish population was destroyed and then replaced by largely unassimilated Muslims. After the murder of the six million in the Holocaust, only an estimated 1.3 million Jews live in Europe today, though likely not for long.

Rampant antisemitism in Europe is emanating from right-wing, left-wing and Islamist forces. The combination of left-wing and Islamist antisemitism, known as the Red-Green Alliance, has nothing in common other than their hatred of Jews. This relationship has become deadly and resulted in an exodus of Jews from Europe to Israel.

Jews, particularly in Germany, earned a disproportionately high number of Nobel Prizes before the Nazis came to power, bringing fame and honor to the nation. Jews richly contributed to German economics, science, arts, medicine and sports. Conversely, many of the millions of Middle Eastern Muslims former German Chancellor Angela Merkel imported have richly contributed to antisemitism, terror, sexual crimes, etc., and are now chafing under Germany’s democratic system and way of life.

On July 26, the Associated Press reported, “A van slammed into people gathered for Berlin’s famed Pride festival on Saturday night, killing one person, injuring at least 29 others and prompting police to call off the celebrations and a concert in the German capital hours after they had begun. The suspect is known to police as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin, and searching for this person is proceeding at full speed.” The suspect was subsequently found and killed by German police.

In a report titled “The Evolution of the Islamist Terror Threat Landscape in Germany Since 2020,” Julika Enslin pointed out: “Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel, German authorities have warned of an increased Islamist threat in Germany. However, even prior to Hamas’s terrorist attack, Germany had seen a resurgence in major Islamist terrorist incidents such as in Dresden, Nuremberg and Duisburg.” Minister for the Interior Nancy Faeser stated in the Annual Report of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution for the year 2023, “Since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the threat posed by Islamist terrorism has increased further. But even before that, the threat level was high.”

Indeed, none of this is new.

The anti-Jewish violence that has gripped Germany and the continent will not stop with the Jews.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Oct. 29, 2015, “German Jews are concerned over the potential for a rise in antisemitism due to the increasing flow of Syrian migrants, several community leaders told Chancellor Angela Merkel.” In retrospect, that concern was more than justified. Today, Jews in Germany must once again hide their Jewishness for personal safety. Israel’s Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor, in an interview with Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW) on April 22 of this year, pointed out that Jews in Germany today are afraid to ride the underground for fear of being attacked, principally by radicalized Muslims.

Questioned about the “two-state solution,” which has become a mantra for politicians and heads of state in E.U. countries, including Germany’s current Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Prosor spoke of “a lot of politicians basically repeating like a parrot: two-state solution.” He pointed out that, in 2005, as director of Israel’s foreign service, he supported Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from Gaza and hoped for a peaceful solution. The situation and his opinion, however, changed after Oct. 7.

“We will do everything, on the one hand, [to] reach out to everyone who really wants peace with us,” he said. “On the other hand, [we will] hold the Shield of David very, very close to our chest, because only a strong Israel, a very strong Israel, can achieve peace in this region.” Prosor also suggested that German leaders should ask the Palestinians if they are ready for a two-state solution and are willing to live in peace alongside a Jewish state.

European Union leaders, including Germany’s, are fueling antisemitism and inciting violence by repeating lies such as “massacre in Gaza,” “starvation of Palestinians” and “Israeli genocide in Gaza.” Whether meant to assuage the guilt feelings of Europeans over colonialism or to appease their Muslim populations, this verbiage enables and encourages intimidation and violence, and is prompting the Jews of Europe to flee the continent.

The German Bundesrat, the upper house of the country’s legislature, has, to its credit, proposed a bill seeking to ban the questioning of Israel’s right to exist. There is no guarantee, however, that the lower house, the Bundestag, will pass it into law.

The Muslim Brotherhood and an assortment of other Islamist groups seeking to establish Islamic dominance over Europe are exploiting the openness of European societies, including Germany’s, by testing their triumphalist strategies on the Jews before they widen the net and engulf the rest of society.

The Jews are once again the proverbial “canaries in the coal mine.” As was shown this past week at the Berlin Pride Festival, the anti-Jewish violence that has gripped Germany and the continent will not stop with the Jews.

Multiculturalism and political correctness imposed by liberal elites on the native populations of Western Europe through the educational system and the media have not resulted in the assimilation of large portions of the Muslim community. They are not becoming good liberal Germans or Europeans, and this separatism can only portend the continent’s societal demise.

Antisemitism in Germany and Europe will ultimately push most Jews to leave the “20th-century European Jewish graveyard” for the vibrant Jewish state.