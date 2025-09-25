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Opinion

The trade unionists are coming for the Jews

Just as our community shaped the labor movement of the 20th century, we need to once again shape it today.

Karen Feldman
Teacher Desk With Apple
A teacher’s desk with an apple. Credit: PXfuel.com.
Karen Feldman
Karen Feldman Karen Feldman
A New York City Public School educator, Karen Feldman is the co-founder of the NYCPS Alliance.
(Sept. 25, 2025 / JNS)

As a dedicated middle-school teacher, daughter of an educator for the New York City Public Schools and lifelong New Yorker, I’ve always believed the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) was an advocate for all educators—committed to fairness and standing firm against political extremism. But in recent years, that confidence has been shaken. Like many Jewish educators and veteran union members, I now feel isolated and concerned about the direction our union is taking.

Recent events have intensified that sense of betrayal.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the UFT, endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, current state assemblyman and a longtime anti-Zionist, despite a record of inflammatory statements about Israel. At last month’s National Education Association (NEA) conference, thousands of educators voted to sever ties with the Anti-Defamation League, a longtime partner in antisemitism education. And in Chicago, Jackson Potter, vice president of the teachers union, attended an anti-Israel protest shortly after Oct. 7 and issued a statement expressing concern only for the “indiscriminate bombing throughout Gaza,” with no mention of the Hamas-led massacre of Israeli civilians that triggered the conflict.

These are not isolated incidents. They are now part of a troubling pattern of unions; agencies that once stood as bulwarks of equality now place radical political ideology above the well-being of their members, including Jewish educators.

I want my fellow Jewish teachers to know: You don’t have to remain silent, and you don’t have to fund a union that tolerates or enables antisemitism under the guise of political activism. No teacher should feel alone or harassed for being Jewish or expressing concern about workplace antisemitism.

Unions collect dues from members who believe that those funds are going toward fair representation, contract negotiations and supporting educators. Increasingly, however, those funds are being redirected toward radical political causes—often with an anti-Israel or an anti-Jewish bent, leaving many members, Jewish and non-Jewish, feeling abandoned. Members can see for themselves how the UFT spends their dues money.

Once I realized this, I felt powerless. I don’t want my union dues supporting individuals or political movements that threaten my people or my identity. It feels like being forced to fund those who would deny my right to dignity, as if I’m complicit in a system that turns its back on me. It is unacceptable.

So, I took a step back and recognized how my union was failing me and realized that many others felt the same way, and some had already stepped away. More importantly, I came to understand that there are steps we can take to create change.

You can leave your union without losing your benefits. Thanks to the 2018 Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court decision, public-sector employees are no longer required to pay union dues or maintain membership. Resigning does not affect your salary, tenure, health benefits, or contractual protections. Unions are still legally obligated to represent all employees in the bargaining unit, regardless of membership status.

You may have been told otherwise—I was. But collectively bargained benefits apply to all workers in the unit. To resign, you send a written notice to the UFT and the New York City Department of Education, revoking your dues deduction authorization. Resources from groups like the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation can guide you through the process.

You can file a federal complaint if you have experienced antisemitism. If you have faced discrimination or harassment in the workplace due to being Jewish, file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces federal anti-discrimination laws and includes religious discrimination (antisemitism) within its mandate. Filing can be done through the EEOC’s online portal here. Be sure to document the incident thoroughly, including time, place and any witnesses.

Until November 2024, I was a public school teacher. Since then, I’ve chosen to speak up—through op-eds, conversations and direct action. You can do the same. Share your story. Reach out to organizations like the Gevura Fund for support. Launch a campaign or write your own piece. Silence only enables the status quo.

Jewish Americans played a foundational role in the labor movement of the 20th century, fighting for safe workplaces and fair pay for all. Today, labor unions prioritize Jew-hatred over representation. Just as Jews shaped the labor movement of the 20th century, we need to once again shape it today. That may mean leaving the union, filing a legal complaint or raising your voice.

We all know the words of Pastor Martin Niemöller: “Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist ... . Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew … .”

Now, the trade unionists are coming for the Jews, and it’s time to speak out.

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