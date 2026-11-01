More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Give young Jewish adults a way into their heritage through food

Dialogue becomes richer when everyone brings their particular story to the table.

Merav Oren
Illustrative image of challah, May 3, 2019. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
Illustrative image of challah, May 3, 2019. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
Merav Oren
Merav Oren Merav Oren
Merav Oren is founder and CEO of FOODISH by ANU–Museum of the Jewish People, the global cultural initiative behind ChallahFest, a festival exploring Jewish identity, heritage and belonging through food.
(Nov. 1, 2026 / JNS)

A piece of challah can bring back the memory of a grandparent’s table. For someone else, its meaning might begin with the friend who invited them to their first Shabbat dinner or an evening when a room full of strangers began to feel familiar. The people attached to those experiences are part of what makes Jewish identity personal.

Those connections deserve a central place in conversations about Jewish belonging. Food offers younger people a tangible way to explore a heritage they may feel close to, distant from or uncertain how to describe. Sharing a meal creates an opportunity to discover what connects them to the people around the table and to the generations who gathered before them.

Recent research gives Jewish communities good reason to pay attention. The Jim Joseph Foundation’s Project Prism study, released this year, found that 75% of Jewish adults ages 22 to 40 regularly do something Jewish, often at home with family or friends. Its findings emphasize the power of relationships and shared culture in building connection.

Jewish life is already happening in those everyday settings, where people make time for one another and decide what matters enough to carry forward.

Young Jewish adults arrive at these experiences from varied starting points. Someone raised with regular Shabbat meals may associate challah with a childhood steeped in tradition, only to find fresh meaning in hosting or baking on their own. Someone with little exposure to Jewish practice may be encountering these customs for the very first time.

Neither path is more legitimate than the other; neither requires a prescribed formula to become deeply meaningful.

Challah itself tells a story of adaptation and resilience. The braided loaf developed among Central European Jews, who adopted decorative bread-making practices from their non-Jewish neighbors. Later in America, broader access to ingredients like eggs and sugar made the bread richer and sweeter. Its history mirrors the migration of Jewish communities across borders, uniting a familiar comfort food with the enduring act of carrying a culture into a new home.

The traditions surrounding this weekly bread also carry ancient echoes. The book of Numbers instructs the Israelites to set aside a portion of dough as an offering. The two loaves traditionally set out on Shabbat recall the biblical double portion of manna gathered before the Sabbath. These meanings connect a meal in the present with a much longer Jewish story.

Knowing that history enriches the simple act of breaking bread. So does hearing why a dinner companion looks forward to Friday night, whom they used to spend it with or what inspired them to host in the first place. A conversation anchored in food gives people room to explore their heritage on their own terms.

It also leaves a door open for those whose relationship with Judaism is less defined or harder to articulate. A young person may have memories that they want to explore, questions they have never felt comfortable voicing or simply a desire for community. An invitation to dinner provides a welcoming entry point among people eager to listen as well as share.

I want young Jewish adults to feel pride in their heritage and to see a clear place for themselves within it (whether they are discovering Jewish life for the first time or grew up immersed in it). The simple warmth of gathering matters because it gives people a reason to return.

Friends from outside the Jewish community belong at this table, too. Sharing challah offers a natural opening to demystify Jewish life, celebrate traditions and invite others to share both the foods and rituals that define their own families. The dialogue becomes richer when everyone brings their particular story to the table.

Helping the next generation connect with its roots begins with making room for these shared moments. Welcoming someone to a meal may seem small, but it often becomes a memory someone carries into their own future home. Decades later, when they place challah on the table, it may still remind them of the evening they first felt they truly belonged.

EXPLORE JNS
ActJew endorsed candidate Mike Rogers
U.S. News
Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
The dramatic switch came two days before Election Day, following Stevens’s growing rift with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed over Israel and antisemitism.
November 1, 2026 02:48 PM
JNS Staff
George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israel’s Christian envoy warns against electing politicians with Muslim Brotherhood worldview
The unequivocal remarks come in reaction to allegations of ties between Michigan Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and the Islamist group.
November 1, 2026 07:02 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Empty conference room. Credit: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.
U.S. News
American Psychological Association tells members it rejects House panel report accusing it of Jew-hatred
The 190,000-member group’s leaders wrote that it has “held listening sessions” with Jewish psychologists.
Oct. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
ISIS Islamic State
U.S. News
California man pleads guilty to trying to support ISIS
Ammaad Akhtar, 34, allegedly told an undercover officer that he wanted to “die in the cause of Allah.”
Oct. 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
13:54
Bennett: B’Yachad to recommend Eisenkot for PM
13:49
Sen. Chris Murphy hospitalized after stroke
13:28
Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
13:17
Elections chief: Knesset vote ‘conducted properly’
12:46
AJC delegation meets Moroccan parliament speaker in Rabat
12:44
World Jewish Congress marks start of Mizrahi Heritage Month
12:09
Israel: Gaza supermarket video challenges claims of food shortages
11:00
IDF kills Hamas commander involved in holding hostages
10:58
IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, drones in Southern Lebanon
10:17
New Zealand halts future funding to UNRWA
10:05
US official warns Iran it is ready to ‘go in another direction’
08:53
Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport to hold emergency drill
08:33
Nearly nine in 10 Israelis aged 65 and older satisfied with life
08:13
‘Free Palestine’ chalked on sidewalk in front of Jewish woman’s home in Seattle
08:13
UK bans visa for Swedish scholar accused of justifying Oct. 7
07:52
Arab Joint List to align with Eisenkot-led opposition, source tells JNS
07:32
Israel launches online portal for counterterrorism sanctions
07:12
‘Al Jazeera’ airs unseen Hamas footage, Oct. 7 documents
06:53
In historic first, Israeli ambassador assumes his post in Somaliland
06:33
PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh hosts EU delegation
06:01
Protesters burn American, Israeli flags in Lyon
05:42
Boy George lands in Israel: ‘I am here with you—out of love’
05:22
Ben-Gvir urges haredi parties not to help left form government
05:12
Herzog urges political leaders to approach coalition talks with ‘open mind’
04:51
Iranian army spox: Russian Su-35s to arrive ‘after this war’
04:31
Israeli Olympic taekwondo medalist Avishag Semberg retires at 25
04:11
Israel accuses Canada of fueling antisemitism after Montreal synagogue attack
03:50
Iran declares British navy, air force ‘terror groups,’ MI6 ‘hostile’
03:30
‘BBC’ gave platform to Swedish lecturer who called Oct. 7 ‘an act of liberation’
03:10
Samaria: Police arrest Arab suspect after Jewish shepherds attacked
02:49
Trump on remaining Iranian nuclear sites: ‘We can do that in 10 minutes’
02:29
BBC admits failure in inviting antisemitic guest on show
02:09
UK Greens lose 18,000 members amid ‘Zionism is racism’ row
01:48
IDF to hold weeklong rescue drill across Israel
01:28
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: No reply yet to Vance letter
01:08
IDF demolishes Hebron homes of Palestinian terrorists who killed two soldiers
09:04
IDF: Four Hamas terrorists killed in southern Gaza
08:25
IDF destroys two Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
07:27
IDF arrests four terror suspects in Jenin
06:42
Freed hostages Aviva, Keith Siegel welcome new granddaughter
05:51
US confirms strike on Iranian missile launcher on Qeshm Island
05:33
Zim-chartered ship sinks after drone attack in Black Sea
04:55
Bus driver killed, 24 injured in southern Israel crash
04:29
Pentagon fires top military strategist over alleged leak
03:54
Israel tightens airline security after flydubai attack
03:21
Sa’ar mourns Czech diplomat killed in traffic accident
03:00
CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran military options
02:36
50 British lawmakers seek entry ban on anti-Israel rapper
01:51
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
09:59
Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca alliance seeks diplomacy on Hormuz, Yemen
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Straight Up
Pierre Rehov questions Obama’s Iran policy and media narratives about Israel
October 30, 2026 08:16 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu is a realist about Israel’s foes, not a fear-monger
Jonathan S. Tobin