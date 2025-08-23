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Opinion

Why Israel must strengthen ties with Montenegro

The lesson of history is clear: when Montenegrins and Jews have stood together, both have emerged stronger.

Aug. 23, 2025
Michael Freund

Why Israel must strengthen ties with Montenegro

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Synagogue in Montenegro
Construction is underway for Montenegro’s first synagogue, Har Hashem, in Podgorica, the capital, April 2025. The European Jewish Congress said it would also serve as a cultural and community center. Credit: European Jewish Congress.
Michael Freund
Michael Freund Michael Freund
Michael Freund, the founder and chairman of Shavei Israel, served as the deputy director of communications under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An ordained rabbi, he has lived for the past 25 years in Israel.

The bond between the country of Montenegro and the Jewish people is a story rarely told. It is a tale of coexistence that stretches back centuries, reminding us of what can be achieved when two small but resilient peoples choose to stand together.

Montenegro, a picturesque Balkan state perched on the Adriatic coast, borders Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Once part of Yugoslavia, it regained full independence in 2006 and has since sought to chart its own course as a proud, sovereign nation.

Though small in size and population, Montenegro—famed for its rugged mountains, fierce independence and unyielding spirit—has played an outsized role in regional history.

Jewish life in Montenegro dates back to Roman times, when traders traversed the Adriatic routes into the Balkans. In towns such as Ulcinj and Kotor, Jewish merchants served as bridge-builders between East and West. During the 19th century, Montenegro’s ruler, Prince Bishop Petar II Petrović-Njegoš, stood out for his fair treatment of minorities, including Jews.

In the 20th century, when the Nazis descended, ordinary Montenegrins risked their lives to save their Jewish neighbors. Unlike much of Europe, where Jewish communities were completely decimated, many of Montenegro’s Jews survived the Holocaust, with some fighting as Partisans against fascism.

Traces of this proud history remain etched across the land. In the town of Kotor, the old Jewish cemetery still stands on the hillside overlooking the bay, its weathered stones silent witnesses to a once-thriving community of traders and craftsmen. The site, modest yet poignant, testifies to the deep roots that Jews put down in this Adriatic port, which linked the Balkans to the wider Mediterranean world.

Equally striking is the discovery made in 1963 at the ancient Roman city of Doclea, near modern-day Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital. There, archaeologists unearthed a third-century Jewish tomb painted with vivid frescoes of a seven-branched menorah, birds, vines, and a six-pointed star.

It is among the earliest known examples of Jewish burial art in the Balkans, offering compelling evidence of a Jewish presence integrated into the life of the Roman province. Together, Kotor and Doclea provide a bridge between antiquity and modernity, anchoring Montenegro firmly within the map of Jewish history.

In more recent years, Montenegro has shown commendable initiative. In 2012, it signed an agreement officially recognizing Judaism as a religion and committing to protect Jewish cemeteries and cultural sites - an act of historical justice that many larger nations have failed to take. And in 2013, Podgorica inaugurated its first synagogue, symbolizing both continuity and renewal.

But while the past inspires, the future must be built on shared interests. Strengthening ties with Montenegro is not only in Podgorica’s interest; it also serves Israel and the Jewish people in tangible, strategic ways.

First, Montenegro is a full member of NATO and a leading candidate for membership in the European Union. Israel could use additional allies in the Balkans, a region where Russian, Turkish and Iranian influence is on the rise. By cultivating Podgorica as a trusted partner, Jerusalem gains a foothold in a strategically vital area that bridges East and West.

Second, Montenegro’s commitment to preserving Jewish memory makes it a natural partner for programs in Holocaust education, heritage tourism and cultural diplomacy. Strengthening ties would ensure the continued protection of Jewish heritage sites, while also giving Jews worldwide an opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with a chapter of their history often overlooked.

Third, the economic potential is enormous. Israel’s expertise in agriculture, water technology, cybersecurity and renewable energy aligns perfectly with Montenegro’s development needs. At the same time, Israeli entrepreneurs and Jewish investors could tap into Montenegro’s booming tourism industry and its role as a gateway to both the Mediterranean and Central Europe.

This year marks 19 years since Israel and Montenegro established diplomatic relations. In less than two decades, ties have warmed steadily, encompassing trade, tourism and cultural cooperation. But the potential is far greater, and the timing could not be more auspicious.

Montenegro is small, but it is strategically important, proudly Western in orientation, and it is deeply respectful of its Jewish legacy. For Israel and the Jewish people, it offers both opportunity and partnership. The lesson of history is clear: when Montenegrins and Jews have stood together, both have emerged stronger.

It is time for Jerusalem and for Jews worldwide to seize this moment and to deepen ties with Montenegro, to invest in the relationship and to ensure that this shared legacy becomes the foundation of a better future.

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