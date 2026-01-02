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Opinion

Why Israel’s recognition of Somaliland matters

In a Horn of Africa littered with failed states, militias and terrorist groups, this republic stands out precisely because it works.

Jan. 2, 2026
Michael Freund

Why Israel’s recognition of Somaliland matters

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Flag of Somaliland
Flag of Somaliland. Credit: jorono/Pixabay.
Michael Freund
Michael Freund Michael Freund
Michael Freund, the founder and chairman of Shavei Israel, served as the deputy director of communications under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An ordained rabbi, he has lived for the past 25 years in Israel.

Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland is more than a mere diplomatic and historical footnote. It is a sober acknowledgment of reality, a strategic investment in regional stability and a moral statement about rewarding responsible governance in a volatile neighborhood. At a moment when the Middle East and the Red Sea basin are roiled by proxy wars, piracy and Islamist extremism, Jerusalem has chosen clarity over convention and the implications are profound.

For more than three decades, Somaliland has quietly done what many internationally recognized states in the region have failed to do. Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, it has built functioning democratic institutions, held competitive elections, maintained internal security and fostered relative peace. The country has had six presidents in the past three decades with peaceful transfers of power the norm. It has done so without the vast aid flows, U.N. trusteeships or international recognition that typically accompany state-building efforts.

In a Horn of Africa littered with failed states, militias and terrorist groups, Somaliland stands out precisely because it works.

Israel’s recognition sends a powerful message: Legitimacy should follow performance. Too often, the international community clings to outdated maps while ignoring facts on the ground. Somaliland controls its territory, governs its people and provides a degree of stability that its neighbors can only envy. Recognizing it is not an act of provocation; it is an act of realism.

The strategic dimension is impossible to ignore. Somaliland sits near one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which a significant share of global trade, including energy shipments bound for Europe and Asia, passes each day. With Iranian-backed militias threatening shipping lanes and extremist groups seeking footholds along the Red Sea, Israel has a clear interest in cultivating reliable partners along this corridor. A friendly, stable Somaliland contributes directly to maritime security and helps counter the destabilizing ambitions of Tehran and its proxies.

For Israel, this is also about strategic depth.

Jerusalem has long understood that its security does not begin and end at its borders. From intelligence cooperation to port access and logistical coordination, relationships in the Horn of Africa can enhance Israel’s ability to protect itself and its allies. Somaliland’s ports, particularly Berbera, are emerging as critical hubs for trade and security cooperation. Strengthening ties there is not optional; it is prudent.

Yet the importance of recognition goes beyond hard power. Somaliland is a Sunni Muslim-majority society that has demonstrated tolerance, pragmatism and openness to engagement with the Jewish state. In an era when Israel is routinely demonized in international forums, forging partnerships with responsible Muslim actors carries immense symbolic weight. It punctures the false narrative that Israel is isolated or unwelcome beyond its immediate neighborhood.

This move also reinforces a broader diplomatic trend. The Abraham Accords shattered the long-standing myth that peace with Israel must wait for the resolution of the Palestinian issue. They proved that pragmatic states will choose cooperation over conflict when it serves their national interests. Somaliland’s outreach to Israel—and Israel’s willingness to reciprocate—extends that logic beyond the Middle East proper, into Africa and the Red Sea basin.

The accords were never meant to be a static list of signatories. They are a framework, a mindset and a precedent. Each new partnership forged on shared interests reinforces the idea that Israel is a natural ally for states seeking stability, innovation and security. Somaliland’s recognition fits squarely within that trajectory and strengthens the momentum toward a more normalized and integrated Israel on the world stage.

Predictably, critics have objected to the move. They warn of diplomatic backlash or argue that recognition complicates Somalia’s internal politics. But such claims ring hollow. Somalia has had more than three decades to establish effective governance and has spectacularly failed to do so. Continuing to pretend otherwise serves no one—not the people of Somaliland, not regional stability and certainly not Israel’s interests.

History teaches that the Jewish people have always thrived by recognizing opportunity where others see risk. From forging alliances on the periphery to embracing bold diplomatic initiatives, Israel has repeatedly benefited from thinking ahead of the curve. Recognizing Somaliland is another such moment. It affirms that the State of Israel stands with those who choose responsibility over chaos, cooperation over extremism and pragmatism over ideology.

For world Jewry, this moment carries a clear and urgent call to action. Just as Jewish communities helped nurture the relationships that made the Abraham Accords possible, they can now help transform Israel’s recognition of Somaliland from a diplomatic milestone into a durable strategic partnership. Through targeted investment in Somaliland, humanitarian cooperation, educational exchange and quiet but effective advocacy, Jews worldwide can once again serve as bridge-builders, strengthening Israel’s standing while advancing stability in a critical region.

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