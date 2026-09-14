More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Time for an educational homecoming

Teaching pride in Zionism, Israel and the return of the Jewish people to the land.

Rabbi Uri Pilichowski
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Theodor Herzl, considered the father of modern-day Zionism, leans over the balcony of the Hotel Les Trois Rois (Three King’s Hotel/Hotel drei Könige) in Basel, Switzerland, possibly during the sixth Zionist conference there. Credit: The Bettman Archive.
Rabbi Uri Pilichowski
Rabbi Uri Pilichowski Rabbi Uri Pilichowski
Rabbi Uri Pilichowski is a senior educator at numerous educational institutions. The author of three books, he teaches Torah, Zionism and Israel studies around the world.
(Sept. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israel education has spent decades fighting rearguard actions. It is time to advance.

The story we teach our children and the world should not begin with the Holocaust. It should begin with the fact that, after 2,000 years of exile, Jews once again walk as sovereigns on the land of their ancestors.

Our return is not a footnote to tragedy. It is the central, astonishing event of modern Jewish history. Education that treats the State of Israel primarily as a necessary refuge from annihilation turns a miracle into a medical prescription. We need the opposite: an education of pride, of homecoming, of the simple, radical truth that we are back.

This is not a call to forget the Holocaust. It is a call to stop letting the Holocaust set the emotional temperature of every conversation about Israel. “Never again” is a moral imperative born of catastrophe. It is not a positive vision of Jewish life. A people that defines itself mainly by what it refuses to suffer again remains trapped in the psychology of the victim. Zionism was never only about safety. From its earliest thinkers, it was about agency, about the recovery of a national personality that exile had eroded.

Zionist founder Theodor Herzl understood this. In his book The Jewish State, he did not merely describe a shelter; he described the reconstitution of a people that had been scattered and diminished.

Zionist thinker Ahad Ha’am went further. He insisted that a Jewish state without a living Hebrew culture and a renewed spiritual center would be a hollow political achievement.

Religious Zionist leader Abraham Isaac Kook saw the return to the land as the beginning of a national and religious renaissance, not a defensive maneuver against antisemites.

Even Revisionist Zionist leader Vladimir Jabotinsky, often caricatured as a pure realist, spoke of an “iron wall” as a temporary necessity so that the Jews could build something permanent and proud on the other side of it.

These were not men writing from the posture of perpetual apology. They wrote from the conviction that Jewish history was unfinished and that the unfinished business was the reclamation of the land and of national will.

That reclamation is the point. For nearly two millennia, the Jewish people lived as guests, sometimes tolerated, often persecuted, always contingent. The destruction of the Second Temple in 70 C.E. and the crushing of the Bar Kokhba revolt in 135 C.E. did not end the Jewish presence in the land, only Jewish sovereignty. What followed was the long, grinding reality of diaspora, including legal disabilities, expulsions, blood libels, forced conversions and, eventually, industrial murder.

Against that background, the re-establishment of Jewish sovereignty in 1948 is not merely another chapter in a long story of survival. It is a rupture. It is the first time in almost 2,000 years that Jews possess the means, the territory and the legitimacy under international law to determine their own fate in their ancestral homeland.

To teach Zionism and Israel as a defensive necessity is to miss its grandeur. The proper educational posture is wonder. Indeed, how remarkable it is that a people dispersed across continents, speaking dozens of languages, still retained the memory of a specific landscape, a specific language and a specific claim. How remarkable it is that the same people who were told for centuries that they belonged nowhere succeeded in building a functioning democracy, a modern economy and a Hebrew-speaking society under conditions of continuous war.

That is not a story that needs to be justified by the horrors that preceded it. It is a story that stands on its own.

The accusation that Zionism is racism similarly ignores the historical record. The Jewish national movement arose in the same era as other national movements—Greek, Italian, Polish, Czech—that sought self-determination for peoples long denied it. That the Jews succeeded where many others failed does not make their success illegitimate. It makes it rare. Continuous Jewish presence in the land, archaeological continuity, linguistic revival and the explicit recognition of the Jewish people’s right to a national home in the League of Nations Mandate all stand against the claim that the Zionist enterprise was a late European invention imposed on an empty or exclusively Arab landscape.

None of this requires denying the complexities of the conflict. It requires refusing to accept a framing in which the Jewish return is treated as the original sin from which all subsequent problems flow. An education that begins with Jewish guilt will never produce confident Jews. An education that begins with the fact and pride of return, with the recovery of language, land and political responsibility will inspire the proudest Jews in centuries.

The practical implications are straightforward: Curricula, campus programs and communal messaging should lead with an affirmative story. This story is about the restoration of Jewish sovereignty, the cultural and spiritual renaissance that accompanied it, and the Jewish people regaining their dignity by living in their own homeland after centuries of residing in the lands of others.

The defensive arguments—security needs, the right to self-defense, the unique threats faced by the only Jewish state—remain necessary, but they should not set the tone. Preemptive education means planting the positive narrative first so that later attacks land on prepared ground rather than empty space.

This shift is not cosmetic. It changes the emotional register of Jewish identity. A generation raised to see Israel as the place where Jews finally came home will defend it differently from a generation raised to see it as the last available shelter. The former understands that something precious was achieved. The latter understands only that something terrible must not be repeated. Both motives can produce courage, but only the first produces joy.

Two thousand years of exile have ended. That is the fact that should dominate education on Israel. Everything else—the wars, the diplomacy, the moral debates—takes its proper place once that fact is allowed to stand at the center of the story. We are back, and we are proud. The education we offer should reflect that.

Jewish Education Education
EXPLORE JNS
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter is readied for flight aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy as the warship supports the U.S. blockade of Iran in regional waters. Credit: United States Central Command.
World News
Trump: If Iran had nukes, it would have ‘blown up’ Israel, Middle East and parts of Europe
The Islamic Republic was two weeks away from obtaining the bomb, according to the U.S. president.
September 13, 2026 01:18 AM
JNS Staff
An IDF jeep at Beaufort Castle in southeastern Lebanon on July 9, 2026. Photo by Kostis Konstantinou/TPS-IL.
Analysis
Ali Taher demolition ‘means Hezbollah lost an operating system’
Destruction of the Badr Unit’s underground command network gives Israel a “physical, not just diplomatic” card to hold in any negotiation, former IDF officer tells JNS.
September 14, 2026 12:22 AM
Yaakov Lappin
The crematoria at the Dachau concentration camp, pictured during a stop on the July 2015 European Holocaust tour of the Alfred Lerner Fellowship for Holocaust educators. Credit: Kelly Webeck.
U.S. News
At Dachau ovens, N. Carolina state house candidate says: ‘This is where Trump supporters belong’
Shelly Headen has a history of inflammatory posts and domestic violence cases.
Sept. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF, Shin Bet slay head of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade
A company commander and another Hamas operative were killed in the strike as well.
Sept. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
01:25
Trump: Hamas now willing to give up its weapons
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Amid rising Jew-hatred, Britain turns its sights upon Israel
Ben Cohen
Robin Lemberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jewish advertising is broken
Robin Lemberg