More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

China after the Iran-Israel war: Israeli opportunities in a shifting order

Israel should pursue a multi-vector strategy that expands its presence across the Indo-Pacific while maintaining a pragmatic dialogue with Beijing.

Tommy Steiner
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening of the fourth Israel-China Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening of the fourth Israel-China Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90
Tommy Steiner
Tommy Steiner Tommy Steiner
Tommy Steiner is the Policy Director of SIGNAL Group, a think tank that empowers Israel to address China’s rise on the world stage (www.sino-israel.org).
(Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS)

The Iran–Israel war in June has redrawn strategic lines across the Middle East and beyond. While the immediate aftermath has focused on the military balance and Iran’s weakened regional posture, the conflict has also forced external powers to reconsider their respective postures and strategies.

Among them, China stands out. For over a decade, Beijing celebrated its expanding economic footprint and digital presence across the Middle East. Yet the war highlighted the limits of converting commercial access into strategic influence.

For Israel, the real question is not whether China has succeeded or failed but how shifting perceptions in Beijing can create opportunities. In the Middle East, China is recalibrating: adopting a more cautious tone, prioritizing economic stability and trying to hedge between Iran, Israel and the Gulf.

This posture, if read correctly, offers Israel both challenges and openings. The hopefully soon-to-become post-Gaza-war era will test Israel’s ability to navigate China’s careful balancing act, leverage Gulf partnerships and expand its presence in the Indo-Pacific to ensure its own strategic agency and national security.

China’s engagement in the region has never been static. Over the past decade, Beijing invested heavily in energy imports, infrastructure contracts and technology partnerships while avoiding direct military entanglements. Yet the Israel–Iran conflict revealed an uncomfortable truth for China: despite its deep ties with Tehran, its capacity to shape outcomes was limited. The war not only weakened Iran but also exposed China’s inability to translate economic investments into political influence.

Beijing has since adjusted its narrative. China is retroactively reframing its regional track record to avoid the appearance of overreach. This recalibration is instructive. It signals that China is risk-averse and seeks to preserve its reputation as an economic partner, not as a mediator or regional security guarantor. Events over the past year caused Beijing to recognize that overpromising and underdelivering in the Middle East undermines its credibility. It has therefore scaled back its strategic ambitions—at least rhetorically.

This shift matters for Israel. Its remarkable record of power projection over the past year in Lebanon, Syria and Iran has led Beijing’s diplomatic rhetoric toward Israel to become somewhat restrained, particularly regarding regional theatres beyond Gaza. Chinese diplomats even expressed appreciation for the Abraham Accords, suggesting that additional Muslim-majority countries might join. Privately, Chinese scholars acknowledged Israel’s resilience and its ability to shape regional dynamics.

For Israel, these signals point to a window of opportunity. If Gulf states already wield certain leverage over Beijing, Israel, working in tandem with them, can exert indirect influence. Jointly encouraging China to adopt more balanced messaging on the Palestinian issue or involving it in limited economic cooperation tied to Abraham Accords countries may yield results. Areas such as food technology, water management and desertification could be framed as win-win, provided China reins in its military or dual-use support for Tehran.

At the same time, Israel must recognize the limits of this opening. Beijing’s interest in Tehran remains significant. Preserving the Iranian regime, even weakened, is a Chinese priority. From Beijing’s perspective, Iran provides strategic depth against U.S. influence and serves as a cost-effective, albeit not critical, energy supplier. This means Israel should not expect a full pivot away from Iran, only adjustments at the margins.

While China’s modest warming to Israel is notable, it appears to be evaporating as mutual discontent is rising. Allegedly, intelligence reports that surfaced repeatedly in international media have tied Chinese entities to supplying essential dual-use items to support Iran’s war effort over the past year.

According to the reports, these items included electronic and digital components for drones and chemicals used for missile production. However, since the end of the Iran war, media reports now allege that China is considering, or even has agreed, to provide Iran with advanced Surface-to-Air missile systems to rebuild its battered air-defense. If China is providing these systems, it would be its first weapons sale (not just dual-use items) to Iran since 2005.

From an Israeli perspective, these reports suggest that while China is keen to sustain its “even-handed” façade, it is providing critical assistance to Iran that directly threatens Israel’s national security. These dual-use items were critical and enabled Iran and its proxies to attack Israel and to kill and injure Israeli civilians. The alleged Chinese upgrading of its defense exports to Iran to include “defensive” weaponry – if unchecked – could subsequently be expanded to include other items, such as advanced aircraft fighters that Tehran has long coveted.

If Jerusalem is indeed behind this series of international and Israeli reports, it amounts to a low-signature Israeli campaign to challenge Chinese interests and to undermine Beijing’s self-portrayed stance of “even-handedness” in the Middle East.

Beijing’s current messaging seems to reflect consternation with this line of Israeli signaling. Chinese officials categorically denied media reports that Beijing had supplied air-defense systems to Iran following the ceasefire. The denial was unusually swift and expansive, suggesting heightened sensitivity. It was designed to preserve China’s plausible deniability and prevent damage to its self-image as even-handed.

The mutual exchange of accusations has not ended there. Beijing considered a public statement made by Knesset members in August regarding Taiwan as an Israeli “act of retribution” for China’s anti-Israel positions after Oct. 7. The Chinese Embassy in Israel issued an unusually stern and lengthy protest, demonstrating how seriously Beijing treats issues touching on what it defines as its “core interests.”

For its part, Beijing might also be engaged in unmasking alleged Israeli covert operations. Chinese diplomats and scholars have recently raised in off-the-record settings (for now) concerns that Israel may be indirectly supporting Balochi militants operating in Iran and Pakistan, perhaps by conspiring with India.

The Balochi groups threaten infrastructure linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship component of the Belt and Road Initiative and key for China’s economic security. While there is no evidence to substantiate these claims, the fact that several Chinese scholar and diplomats are voicing them simultaneously underscores a shift toward suspicion and criticism.

Taken together, these developments show that while Beijing can adjust its tone toward Israel when it serves its interests, it can also pivot quickly to harsher rhetoric. For Israel, this underscores the fragility of any diplomatic “warming.” It also demonstrates that Beijing is quick to guard its reputational and strategic equities, even at the expense of bilateral goodwill. Beijing’s language could swiftly become categorical and unforgiving.

In any case, these exchanges also demonstrate that Israel is not powerless in the face of China but can to some extent shape and influence China’s posture and positions. Simply put, what Israel says and does in connection to China’s immediate neighborhood matters.

Another lesson for Israel is to avoid over-investing in the notion of a China thaw. Instead, Israel should pursue a multi-vector strategy that expands its presence across the Indo-Pacific while maintaining a pragmatic, carefully managed dialogue with Beijing.

Expanding ties with India, Japan, South Korea and key Southeast Asian countries offer multiple benefits. First, it diversifies Israel’s partnerships, reducing dependence on any single major power. Second, it enhances Israel’s leverage: Chinese analysts watch closely what Israel does in Asia, interpreting new alignments as signals of Israel’s strength. Third, it opens new channels for Israel to bring Indo-Pacific actors into Middle Eastern frameworks – whether through IMEC or through trilateral Track-II dialogues that span both regions.

IMEC is particularly important. By linking India, the Gulf, Israel and Europe, it establishes connectivity across regions where Israel sits at the geographic and technological center. For Israel, this corridor is not merely about trade. It is about positioning itself as a middle power capable of linking the Indo-Pacific to Europe via the Middle East. In doing so, Israel strengthens the Abraham Accords, bolsters its standing in the Indo-Pacific and demonstrates its strategic relevance to partners across continents.

How, then, should Israel proceed? Three priorities stand out.

First, maintain a nuanced approach to China. Avoid the temptation to cast Beijing solely as friend or foe. Instead, respond flexibly to shifts in Chinese rhetoric, pushing back when criticism touches on sensitive issues, but exploiting openings to press for moderation on Iran or the Palestinian issue.

Second, work through the Gulf. Israel’s leverage is magnified when coordinated with Gulf partners who hold significant economic weight in Beijing. This is true not only for issues like Iran but also for encouraging China to see the Abraham Accords as stabilizing.

Third, invest heavily in Indo-Pacific partnerships. Strategic dialogues with India, Japan, South Korea and key ASEAN members should be deepened across official and unofficial tracks. In parallel, Israel should aggressively promote IMEC, which reinforces the Abraham Accords and elevates Israel’s role from regional player to connective hub between the Indo-Pacific and Europe.

Indeed, the ripple effects of the Iran–Israel war are reshaping global perceptions of the Middle East. China, long eager to project influence, has discovered the limits of its reach. For Israel, this presents both challenges and opportunities. Beijing’s recalibration and occasional outreach should be welcomed but not overestimated. Already, shifts in Chinese rhetoric on arms transfers, Taiwan and CPEC reveal how fragile this “warming” may be.

Israel’s task is not to secure China’s favor but to leverage the fluidity of the moment. By carrying out strategic media campaigns, coordinating with Gulf partners, broadening its Indo-Pacific footprint and pressing forward with initiatives such as IMEC, Israel can turn a changing order into a strategic advantage.

The measure of success will not be Beijing’s goodwill but Israel’s ability to position itself as an indispensable middle power bridging regions and shaping outcomes in an increasingly interconnected world.

Iran Asia Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David