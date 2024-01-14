More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The globalization of Hamas terror

Recent developments indicate a significant departure from Hamas’s previous policy of restricting its actions to “occupied Palestine.”

Jan. 14, 2024
Yoni Ben Menachem
Birzeit University
Hamas supporters wave the terrorist group’s flag during a rally at Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, May 19, 2022. Credit: Flash90.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as director general and chief editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

Historically, Hamas focused its attacks exclusively within the areas it deemed “Occupied Palestine”—Judea, Samaria, the Gaza Strip and Israel.

This approach, distinct from that of the PLO, was aimed to avoid tarnishing the movement’s image on the global stage.

However, recent developments indicate a significant departure from this policy.

Following Hamas’s horrific Oct. 7 massacre, the terror group has escalated its efforts, becoming a transnational terrorist threat.

The Mossad and Israel Security Agency disclosed on Jan. 13, 2024, the organization’s global activities since Oct. 7, spanning the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The key figures orchestrating Hamas’s worldwide terrorist activities were Saleh al-Arouri, Azzam al-Aqraa and Samir Findi, all eliminated by Israel on Jan. 2, 2024, in Beirut.

Notably, Khalil Haraz, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing in Lebanon, played a role in establishing terrorist networks in Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany before his death in a November 2 airstrike. In Denmark, police arrested members of a criminal gang called “LTF – Loyal To Familia,” which has linked up with Hamas in several countries.

Collaborating with the LTF, Hamas attempted to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden. However, intelligence from the ISA and the Mossad thwarted the plot.

Denmark and Germany subsequently conducted extensive arrests, leading to ongoing legal proceedings against the suspects.

While Hamas lacks a dedicated operational and intelligence infrastructure abroad, it can leverage support from Hezbollah, Iran and the global Muslim Brotherhood movement. Presumably, those Hamas allies can make weapons available in Europe.

The organization openly acknowledges its shift toward global attacks and is in the process of establishing operational and intelligence networks in multiple countries to target Israeli and Jewish sites.

The recent surge in antisemitism in Europe and the United States since the Gaza war has been viewed favorably by Hamas.

The movement considers the International Court of Justice hearing on South Africa’s complaint against Israel for genocide as legitimizing terrorism against Israel and Jews abroad.

In response to this evolving threat, numerous countries, particularly in Europe, have intensified intelligence cooperation with the Israeli Mossad to preempt potential terrorist attacks by Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas on their soil.

Israel, resolute in its stance, is anticipated to take proactive measures, potentially involving the Mossad’s intervention on European soil to counteract Hamas’s terrorist activities.

The global landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift as Hamas redefines its strategy, presenting new challenges for international security and necessitating collaborative efforts to address this emerging threat.

Originally published by The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin