The globalization of Hamas terror

Historically, Hamas focused its attacks exclusively within the areas it deemed “Occupied Palestine”—Judea, Samaria, the Gaza Strip and Israel.

This approach, distinct from that of the PLO, was aimed to avoid tarnishing the movement’s image on the global stage.

However, recent developments indicate a significant departure from this policy.

Following Hamas’s horrific Oct. 7 massacre, the terror group has escalated its efforts, becoming a transnational terrorist threat.

The Mossad and Israel Security Agency disclosed on Jan. 13, 2024, the organization’s global activities since Oct. 7, spanning the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The key figures orchestrating Hamas’s worldwide terrorist activities were Saleh al-Arouri, Azzam al-Aqraa and Samir Findi, all eliminated by Israel on Jan. 2, 2024, in Beirut.

Notably, Khalil Haraz, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing in Lebanon, played a role in establishing terrorist networks in Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany before his death in a November 2 airstrike. In Denmark, police arrested members of a criminal gang called “LTF – Loyal To Familia,” which has linked up with Hamas in several countries.

Collaborating with the LTF, Hamas attempted to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden. However, intelligence from the ISA and the Mossad thwarted the plot.

Denmark and Germany subsequently conducted extensive arrests, leading to ongoing legal proceedings against the suspects.

While Hamas lacks a dedicated operational and intelligence infrastructure abroad, it can leverage support from Hezbollah, Iran and the global Muslim Brotherhood movement. Presumably, those Hamas allies can make weapons available in Europe.

The organization openly acknowledges its shift toward global attacks and is in the process of establishing operational and intelligence networks in multiple countries to target Israeli and Jewish sites.

The recent surge in antisemitism in Europe and the United States since the Gaza war has been viewed favorably by Hamas.

The movement considers the International Court of Justice hearing on South Africa’s complaint against Israel for genocide as legitimizing terrorism against Israel and Jews abroad.

In response to this evolving threat, numerous countries, particularly in Europe, have intensified intelligence cooperation with the Israeli Mossad to preempt potential terrorist attacks by Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas on their soil.

Israel, resolute in its stance, is anticipated to take proactive measures, potentially involving the Mossad’s intervention on European soil to counteract Hamas’s terrorist activities.

The global landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift as Hamas redefines its strategy, presenting new challenges for international security and necessitating collaborative efforts to address this emerging threat.

Originally published by The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.