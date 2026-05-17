Israel Innovation Institute

The III accelerates the impact economy by managing six Israeli-based international innovation ecosystems.The organization serves as a hub for key stakeholders in the innovation network, including more than 3,000 Israeli startups developing solutions to global challenges.As a nonprofit organization, III collaborates with hundreds of investors, international corporations, governmental bodies and international organizations to support the development of impact technologies in Israel and around the world. The sectors in which the organization operates have seen more than $40 billion in investment growth over the last decade.