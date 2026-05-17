Israel Innovation Institute launching the Global Jewish Innovation Network

The Israel Innovation Institute (III) announced the appointments of Rabbi Leor Sinai as senior vice president, global Jewish innovation and partnerships, and Rona Zahavi as director of the Global Jewish Innovation Network (GJIN), a flagship initiative positioning the III as the catalytic bridge between Israel’s innovation ecosystem and Jewish communities across the globe.

GJIN is where Innovation Nation intersects Jewish peoplehood. Powered by the III’s expertise in global ecosystem building and cross-sector collaboration, the network serves as a convener and catalyst connecting innovators, entrepreneurs and community builders who are advancing new ideas and models to address shared Jewish and global challenges.

“The Jewish people have always been innovators. GJIN is about creating an infrastructure worthy of that legacy, one that connects what Israel has built with the energy, talent and vision of Jewish communities around the world. This is not advocacy. This is action.” Said Sinai, senior vice president, global Jewish innovation and partnerships at the Israel Innovation Institute. Sinai brings to the role a combination of leadership, strategic expertise and experience in Jewish institutional life. His appointment reflects the III’s commitment to building a global Jewish innovation movement that is as spiritually grounded as it is practically oriented.

The Institute’s Map of Ecosystems. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Innovation Institute.

“The Jewish world needs new meeting points, spaces defined not by religion or politics but by a shared drive to build and create. GJIN is exactly that: real innovation opportunities for communities that were never before part of this conversation, creating lasting value for the world. This is a critical moment, and I am optimistic about what we can achieve together,” said Jonathan Menuhin, Ph.D., CEO of the Israel Innovation Institute.

GJIN’s launch comes at a critical moment for global Jewish life, as communities worldwide seek new models of engagement rooted not only in shared memory and solidarity but in shared enterprise. The network launches in a strategic partnership with KK"L-JNF.

Applications for the Global Jewish Innovation Fellowship are open.

For more information, visit: www.gjin.net or contact Rona at RonaZ@IsraelInnovation.org.il .