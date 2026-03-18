Assembly helps Jewish communities radically strengthen their engagement efforts. We do this in three ways. Firstly, we start totally new projects—building new forms of Jewish life that “spin out” of our venture studio once they’ve scaled. Secondly, we share our community-building expertise—building bespoke training and curriculum with our collaborators. And third, we support “unicorns” growing the Jewish communities of the future with our guidance and mentorship. In short, we’re here to create deeper, thicker forms of Jewish community.